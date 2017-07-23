Reliance JioPhone has the Qualcomm 205 SoC: Everything you need to know

Reliance JioPhone is powered by a Snapdragon 205 mobile platform. Reliance JioPhone is powered by a Snapdragon 205 mobile platform.

JioPhone has been in the news ever since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio announced the device at the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. While the company revealed everything about the 4G VoLTE feature phone at the time of launch, but it did not confirm the processor powering the device. Now Qualcomm has itself confirmed that the JioPhone is powered by the 205 mobile platform. The announcement has been made by Qualcomm India through an official Twitter account.

In March this year, Qualcomm held an event in New Delhi to announce the 205 platform. It’s an entry-level processor aimed at the feature phone segment in emerging markets such as India, South East Asian countries, and Latin America. The Qualcomm 205 mobile platform is essentially designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity to feature phones. The processor is a dual-core one clocked at 1.1GHz. The platform supports 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, HD video streaming, dual-SIM connectivity, and support for 4G, 3G and 2G networks.

Reliance JioPhone has been introduced as “India ka Smartphone” and launched at an effective price of Rs 0 (though users have to pay Rs 1500, after three years on returning the phone), which actually comes down to Rs 500 a year. The company chairman Mukesh Ambani stated that the voice calls will be free while with the ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, users can avail free voice messages and unlimited data at Rs 153 per month. Other than the monthly plan, Jio is also offering a weekly and two-day plan. The weekly plan will cost Rs 54 while the two-day plan is available for Rs 24.

Speaking on the specifications, JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and a dedicated button for torchlight. It comes with a alphanumeric keypad, a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and even supports FM Radio. Moreover, the phone support all Indian languages, and users can communicate with the JioPhone via voice commands. It also has the built-in SOS button, which can be activated by pressing 5. The support for NFC is also included. The device comes pre-loaded with Jio apps.

Glad to partner with @reliancejio on the new #JioPhone, powered by our #205 mobile platform. — Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) July 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The company has introduced something called the JioPhone TV Cable. It’s a TV cable accessory that will allow users to mirror their phone screen on TV. Interestingly, it can be worked with both flat-screen and CRT TVs. However, the JioPhone Cable TV will be available for those who subscribe to the Rs 309 ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan. The JioPhone will be available from August 15, and will be up for pre-bookings starting August 24 from the company’s website, MyJio app and Jio offline stores.

Also read: Reliance JioPhone 4G VoLTE feature phone: Price, specifications, availability and tariff

JioPhone is being hailed as the next big thing in the mobile telephony space. The company is targeting over 50 crore feature phone users who have not been to upgrade to a modern day smartphone owing to high costs.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd