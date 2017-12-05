Reliance JioPhone gets a special version of Google Assistant

Reliance JioPhone has become the first feature phone in the world to get Google Assistant support. Reliance JioPhone has become the first feature phone in the world to get Google Assistant support.

Reliance JioPhone is getting a special version of Google Assistant, making its the first feature phone to come with the software giant’s voice-controlled smart assistant. The announcement was made at Google for India event in New Delhi.

Reliance JioPhone already has a built-in digital assistant, however, it is limited in nature. The Google Assistant version for the JioPhone will be able to take voice commands in both English and Hindi languages. At the launch event, Google said the voice assistant will be able to play music, videos, call and send text with a voice command. However, Google is yet to confirm when it starts rolling out the Assistant on the JioPhone.

Google first introduced Assistant at the annual I/O in May 2016. Initially, it was rollout on the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, and later made available on Google Home and Android Wear, before starting to hit smartphones running Android Nougat. All Google-owned hardware, including the latest Pixel 2 series, Home speaker and Pixel buds, come with Assistant built-in. And now for the first time ever Google Assistant will be available on a feature phone, starting with the JioPhone.

Just to recap, Reliance JioPhone is an advanced 4G feature phone which made its debut at the company’s AGM meeting on July 21. JioPhone will effectively be “free” at a deposit of Rs 1,500 which is refundable after three years, when users return the JioPhone. The phone started shipping from October in limited numbers.

