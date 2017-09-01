Reliance JioPhone delivery delayed till September 25 due to ‘unprecedented’ demand

Reliance JioPhone delivery dates are delayed, and here’s the reason why. Reliance JioPhone delivery dates are delayed, and here’s the reason why.

It won’t be easy to secure a Reliance JioPhone unit, as the delivery date has been pushed to September 25 in Delhi-NCR area. A Reliance Digital Xpress Mini store representative has told indianexpress.com the JioPhone delivery date has been delayed due to unprecedented demand for the 4G feature phone, which was supposed to hit the market in the first week of September.

Indianexpress.com has learnt that the JioPhone is expected to reach the company’s authorised stores in Delhi-NCR region sometime around September 24. This is the time when customers will start receiving messages from the company to collect the JioPhone from a nearby store. The availability of the Reliance JioPhone will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Reliance Digital Xpress store representative has also indicated the JioPhone’s availability may vary from city to city. For instance, if the bookings were made earlier in Mumbai, then logically the city will be the first to get the JioPhone. That doesn’t mean the company will delay the release of the JioPhone in other cities.

Reliance Jio opened pre-bookings on August 24, but the company had to stop the initial application process due to heavy demand. Some retailers whom we got in touch with expect Jio will begin the pre-bookings process in another 2-3 days, though the exact date hasn’t been locked down yet. At the moment, there’s no way users can pre-book the JioPhone. But those interested in the JioPhone can register their interest through both online and offline mediums.

The JioPhone is perhaps the most anticipated device of 2017 – after all, it will effectively be “free” at a deposit of Rs 1,500 which is refundable after three years, and only when you return the JioPhone. At the time of pre-booking, users have to pay Rs 500. The rest of the amount has to be paid at the time of the delivery, which is Rs 1000.

Counterpoint expects Reliance Jio to ship 15 million units of the JioPhone this year as the demand for the 4G VoLTE-enabled is likely to be high in the country.

There’s no doubt the JioPhone is in hot demand ever since the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio announced the most advanced feature phone on the market. The question now is how will Reliance Jio keep up with the demand, given the interest around this phone. For now, getting your hands on a Reliance JioPhone anytime soon could prove to be a long wait.

