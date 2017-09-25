Reliance JioPhone deliveries start: Here’s how to track order, top features of 4G VoLTE phone

Reliance JioPhone’s deliveries have begun, according to reports. Here’s how users can track orders for their JioPhone. Reliance JioPhone’s deliveries have begun, according to reports. Here’s how users can track orders for their JioPhone.

Reliance JioPhone deliveries have begun, according to reports. The smartphone’s pre-bookings had started last month, but Reliance Jio had suspended them later due to overwhelming response. Jio has not yet resumed pre-bookings for their JioPhone, which is a 4G VoLTE smart feature phone.

According to a PTI report, which quotes a channel partner of Reliance Jio, the company will be delivering 6 million JioPhones. The deliveries will be completed within 15 days and will start from rural areas, small towns first. Urban centres will be second on the list, according to the report.

The JioPhone is 4G VoLTE feature phone from the company with smart features like a voice assistant, the ability to support Jio apps like JioTV, etc. JioPhone is priced at Rs 1500 which is refundable after three years, though for the pre-booking users had to pay Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has to be paid on delivery. JioPhone can be ordered online from the Reliance Jio website, the MyJio app or with authorised offline Jio retailers, though currently the pre-bookings are closed.

Reliance JioPhone delivery: How to track orders

For those who had managed to the JioPhone, they can track the order with the MyJio app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android smartphones. However, you will need a Jio SIM to access the app and track your order. In the MyJio App, a user can check the order status by tapping on Track order option and entering the details. At the time of booking, Reliance Jio would have issued an order number, which needs to be entered here.

Reliance JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE feature phone. Reliance JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE feature phone.

Jio also has a customer care helpline at 18008908900 which users can call to check for their order details. The user will receive an SMS regarding final delivery dates of this feature phone. Officially though, Reliance Jio has not confirmed if deliveries for the feature phone have started. Those who have not managed to pre-book can still show their interest in the phone by registering on the Jio website, but this is not an actual pre-booking.

Reliance JioPhone: Top features

Reliance JioPhone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels and this is a single SIM phone. Users won’t be able to use SIM cards from other telecom operators like Idea, Vodafone, Airtel etc and only the Jio SIM works on this phone. JioPhone has a SD card slot, a USB port for charging, speaker, FM Radio, torchlight, and SOS option. There’s also a 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. The processor is dual-core SPRD 9820A/QC8905 one and there’s 512MB RAM onboard, coupled with 4GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB. The JioPhone has a 2000 mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd