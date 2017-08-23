Reliance JioPhone bookings open: How to register, price, detailed specs and more

Here’s how to pre-book Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE JioPhone feature phone, the booking amount, detailed specifications and everything else you need to know. Here’s how to pre-book Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE JioPhone feature phone, the booking amount, detailed specifications and everything else you need to know.

Reliance Jio JioPhone will hit the stores in September, and pre-bookings for the 4G-enabled feature phone have already started. Reliance Jio is hoping to sell 100 million units of JioPhone by the end of this year. The beta testing for Reliance Jio JioPhone started on August 15, where it was made available to limited users for testing purposes.

For those who’re interested in pre-booking the JioPhone, it can be done offline as well as online. JioPhone will be available to users at an effective price of Rs 0,though Jio is asking for a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 to avoid “potential misuse.” Remember, Reliance Jio JioPhone will be made available on first-come, first-serve basis so interested users are advised to book the device soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Reliance Jio JioPhone pre-bookings, availability, sales, price, and more:

Reliance Jio JioPhone pre-bookings, sale

Reliance Jio JioPhone pre-booking started at 5 PM on August 24. To book the device online, people can head over to MyJio app or to company’s company’s website jio.com. JioPhone can also be pre-booked offline through Jio retailers and multi-brand device retailers including the Reliance Digital stores network. Jio is charging users Rs 500 to pre-book the JioPhone.

Reliance Jio JioPhone comes at deposit of Rs 1,500 which is refundable after three years. This means users will get the amount back given they hand over the JioPhone after three years or 36 months.

Reliance Jio JioPhone pre-booking amount

People will have to pay Rs 500 in order to pre-book the JioPhone. Reliance Jio says the amount will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery. Additionally, Jio will charge the remaining Rs 1,000 of the security deposit at the time of delivery of the device.

Reliance Jio JioPhone free voice calls, data packs

Reliance Jio is offering free voice calls on JioPhone. As for data, the company announced a Rs 153 monthly plan that gives users unlimited data on the device. There are two sachet packs as well – a weekly plan for Rs 54 and a 2 day plan for Rs 24. The benefits are the sale as Rs 153 plan, except the validity reduces to seven and two days respectively.

Additionally, JioPhone ships with Jio’s suite of apps like Jio TV, JioMusic and JioCinema.

Reliance Jio JioPhone features and specifications

Reliance Jio JioPhone feature phone comes with 4G VoLTE connectivity. It should be noted that users JioPhone is a single-SIM device and users can’t put in SIM from any other operator other than Jio. This means that JioPhone won’t work with SIM cards from other networks such as Idea, Vodafone, Airtel etc.

Reliance Jio JioPhone gets an Alphanumeric keypad, and a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Reliance JioPhone runs KaiOS. Users can give voice commands in 22 Indian languages to carry out tasks on this phone. JioPhone has a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and FM Radio feature.

There’s a 2MP camera on the back, along with a VGA front shooter. JioPhone will come with 4GB internal memory, 512MB RAM and support for a SD card to expand storage.

Reliance Jio JioPhone supports an SOS option, that can be activated by long pressing the number five on the keypad. Other features of the JioPhone include support for NFC payments, and a separate JioCable accessory, which can be used to connect the phone with any regular television set to stream content from the JioApps.

