Reliance JioPhone bookings on August 24: How to book the 4G feature phone, price, and specifications

Starting tomorrow, Reliance JioPhone will be made available to some users for beta testing, though it is not clear how the company will select beta-tests users. However, everyone will be able to pre-book the 4G feature phone starting August 24, whereas shipments will begin sometime in September.

Given the fact that the phone has been launched at an effective price of Rs 0, the demand is bound to be sky high. So it is important that you should pre-book the device at the earliest – after all the JioPhone will be sold on a first-come-first-basis. To avoid the mad rush, here’s how you can book the JioPhone online and offline.

Reliance JioPhone Online and Offline booking

It’s easy to pre-book the JioPhone, if you have an access to the internet. All you need to visit the Jio.com and click on the Jio phone banner where the ‘Keep Me Posted’ button is located. Users can now have to share their details such as name, email, phone number and pincode. Once individuals submit the details, they will be informed about the latest updates through an email or SMS.

Even business customers can pre-book the Reliance JioPhone. The process isn’t too different, though the format is slightly detailed. To begin with, the form asks customers to fill a contact name, company name, pincode, Pan card or GSTN number of the company. Once you fill the details, you are required to specify how many units required, and includes the option of choosing both the JioPhone and JioFi Wifi portable hotspot device. Though it’s not clear, if the price of the JioPhone will be different for businesses.

If you don’t have access to the internet, users can still pre-book the Reliance JioPhone. Individuals need to walk-in into any offline Jio store to register your interest in the JioPhone. However, users need to keep one thing in mind that they won’t be able to buy the JioPhone before September.

Reliance JioPhone Price

Reliance JioPhone has an effective price of Rs O, but there’s a catch involved. So you have to pay Rs 1500 as security deposit, which according to the company is fully refundable, but only after a period of three years. As we mentioned, users will have to hand over the phone back to claim the deposit. The monthly plan on the Jio phone is Rs 153, which offers 500 MB of data per day for 28 day validity, which effectively comes to 14GB of data per month. Other than the monthly plan, Jio is offering weekly and two-day plan. The weekly plan will cost Rs 54 while the two-day plan will be available for Rs 24. All calls, including STD are free on the Jio network.

Reliance JioPhone Specifications

Speaking of its specifications, Reliance JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The feature phone will be available in two models; one with a Snapdragon 205 processor and other with the Spreadtrum chipset. The device has a dedicated button for torchlight and an alphanumeric keypad. JioPhone will be available in 24 regional language support, and users can communicate with the JioPhone via voice commands. It also has the built-in SoS button, which can be simply activated by pressing the number five. Plus, the JioPhone also comes pre-loaded with Jio apps. The phone does not come with a WhatsApp support, though there have been some reports that claim that there will be a special version of the app specifically made for the JioPhone.

