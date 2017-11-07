Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Top prepaid plans to note

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Top 4G prepaid plans you should know about. Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Top 4G prepaid plans you should know about.

The telecom market has completely changed over the past 12 months. Reliance Jio’s entry into the telecom market space with low cost data packs and unlimited calling has forced its arch rivals to change their strategy. All four major telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are offering multiple tariff packs to lure subscribers. This has led to a big change; mobile data tariff plans have substantially crashed.

The price you pay for data as part of your mobile plan continues to fall rapidly. But as competition in the market has intensified, unlimited data plan now start at even lower prices. We tried to compare the top prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea to give a clear picture.

Reliance Jio popular prepaid plans

The prices of Reliance Jio prepaid plans start from Rs 19 and goes up to Rs 9999. Voice calls in all plans are free and you also get an access to Jio’s popular suite of entertainment apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 19 plan

The plan is valid of a day and the daily high-speed data limit is 0.15GB. After the exhaustion of data, the internet speed is limited to 64 kbps, according to the company’s site. Free SMS are limited to 20 per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 52 plan

The Rs 52 plan is valid for 7 days and you get an access to unlimited internet. The daily high-speed data limit is 0.15GB. Once the current data exhausts, the internet speed is limited to 64 kbps, as per Jio’s website. Free SMS are limited to 70 a day.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 plan

Under this plan, Reliance Jio prepaid subscribers will get 2.1GBs of data for 14 days. The daily data limit has been set to 0.15GB, and once the customer runs out of the data, the internet speed is reduced to 64 kbps. Free SMS are limited to 140 a day.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan

For a recharge of Rs 149, Reliance Jio subscribers will get to consumer 4.2GB data with a daily limit of 0.15GB. And once the data gets exhausts, the internet speed is limited to 64 kbps. Free SMS are limited to 300 a day.

Reliance Jio Rs 309 plan

This plan is valid for 49 days and it offers 1GB data per day. SMSes are free with the plan. The maximum data plan once can avail with the pack is 49GB. Once the usage of 1GB per day exceeds, the speed is limited to 64 kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 plan will last 70 days on a single recharge. Jio offers 70 GB of data with a daily limit of 1GB per day. Like other plans, the internet speed is reduced to 64 kbps once the daily data cab after the daily limit.

Reliance Jio Rs 459 plan

The Rs 459 plan is valid for 84 days and it offers 1GB data per day. A Jio user gets high-speed data of 84 GB, with a daily limit of 1GB a day. Post the daily usage allowance, the internet speed is limited to 64 kbps.

Airtel popular prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 448 plan

This plan is valid for 70 days and it offers 1GB data per day. Once you exceed the daily data quota, the internet speed is reduced to 64 kbps. Airtel is offering unlimited calls with the Rs 448 plan. However, voice calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week. Plus, the plan offers free 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 495 plan

The Rs 495 plan offers 84 days of validity with unlimited calling. Airtel is also bundling 1GB data per day, which brings the total to 84GB for the entire period.

Airtel Rs 999 plan

This plan for prepaid users will last 28 days with unlimited local and STD calls. The plan offers 112GB data for a period of 28 days.

Vodadone popular prepaid plans

Vodafone Rs 149 plan

The Rs 149 plan will gives you a total of 575MB data for 28 days. And once the data exceeds, users will be charged post exhaustion of 575MB.

Vodafone Rs 275 plan

The Rs 275 plan for prepaid users gives 2GB data along with local and STD calls. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 348 plan

The Rs 348 plan will get you 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls.

Idea popular prepaid plans

Idea Rs 357 plan

The Rs 375 plan for prepaid users offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes a day, and 1GB 3G or 4G data per day.

