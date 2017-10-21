Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Top 4G post paid plans to choose from

Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan is the most expensive one, and it offers 60GB 4G data. Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan is the most expensive one, and it offers 60GB 4G data.

Reliance Jio has updated its list of post paid and prepaid tariffs. The new set of plans were revealed on Diwali or on October 19. Local, STD, and roaming calls to any operator across Indian is already free on Jio’s network. Just like its previous plans, Jio claims to give 20 per cent more data than rivals with the new tariffs.

If we look at Jio’s post paid plans category, the company’s official website lists a total of five plans, starting from Rs 399. Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan is the most expensive one, and it offers 60GB 4G data. In comparison, Airtel and Vodafone have similar tariff plans, but data offerings differ.

So, which are the top post paid plans across Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel’s network? We find out:

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s Rs 309 plan gives 30GB 4G data till bill cycle, with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day. People will have to pay Rs 400 as security deposit. Jio says that unlimited SMS referred in the plan benefits will be capped at 100 free SMS per day.

Reliance Jio post paid users can recharge with Rs 409 to get 20GB data, and there’s no FUP. Security deposit for this plan is Rs 500. Coming to Jio’s Rs 509 plan, it offers a total of 60GB data for one bill cycle, with FUP of 2GB per day.

Up next is Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 pot paid tariff plan, for which users will have to pay Rs 950 as security deposit. Aimed at heavy data users, it gives 90GB data for one bill cycle, and FUP is much higher at 3GB per day.

Finally, Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan is the most expensive and gives 60GB data for one bill cycle. There’s no FUP, which means users can use the entire 60GB data in one day as well. Jio is asking for a security deposit of Rs 1150.

Airtel

The advantage with Airtel’s most post paid plans is that they come with a promise of data rollover. This means people can utilise their remaining data in next bill cycle as well. Airtel’s best selling post paid plans include that of Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799, and Rs 999.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan gives users 10GB 3G/4G data along with local, STD, and roaming incoming calls for one bill cycle. People on this plan will be charged for roaming outgoing calls. At Rs 499, Airtel post paid users will get 20GB data. All other benefits remain the same as company’s Rs 399 plan.

Airtel offers 30GB data to its post paid users at Rs 649. The plan comes bundled with unlimited local plus STD calls as well as unlimited roaming outgoing and incoming calls. Validity is one bill cycle.

Airtel’s Rs 799 and Rs 999 plans offer 40GB and 50GB data respectively. Both the plans also include unlimited loacl and STD call benefits as well as unlimited roaming incoming and outgoing voice calls.

Vodafone

Vodafone’s plans are the most expensive when compared to Jio or Airtel’s. The company has Red Individual plans as well as regular plans for post paid users. Notably, Vodafone Red plans offer unlimited calls, up to 5X data when compared to regular plans, ISD Calls, Red Shield (device protection), free Vodafone Play as well as Netflix. All Vodafone Red plans come bundled with free 100 local and National SMS, valid till bill cycle.

Vodafone Red Rs 499 tariff plan gives 5GB 4G data plus 60GB data as welcome gift to new users. Users get unlimited local and STD minutes as well as free incoming and outgoing at standard rates.

Up next is Vodafone’s Red 699 plan that offers 8GB data plus 60GB free to new users. It includes free icoming and outgoing voice calls as well as unlimited local and STD minutes.

There’s a Red Rs 999 plan by Vodafone which gives users 15GB data in total, whereas new users get additional 60GB free. Free incoming and outgoing calls along with unlimited local and STD minutes are also included.

