Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone 4G monthly prepaid plans compared

Reliance Jio 4G prepaid and postpaid plans have been revised, and they’re a bit more expensive than what the company was offering initially. Jio’s website lists nine different plans under its prepaid tariff category, ranging from Rs 52 to Rs 4999. For Jio Prime post paid users, there are five plans, starting at Rs 309. Local, STD and roaming voice calls are free to all operators under all Jio plans. Unlimited SMS referred in its plan benefits, on the other hand, will be capped to 100 SMS per day.

For those who’re looking for monthly prepaid plans, options are limited on Reliance Jio network. The company has a Rs 149 plan with 28 days validity offering 4G data, calls, and SMS benefits. However, if we look at similar plans in Delhi/NCR from other operators like Vodafone, Airtel; there are plenty to choose from. So, which are the best 4G monthly plans for prepaid users across networks? We take a look:

Reliance Jio

People who recharge with Rs 149 will get 4.2GB data for 28 days from Reliance Jio. The daily limit is 0.15GB. The plan comes bundled with unlimited voice calls as well as 300 SMS. Remember, post exhaustion of daily limit, speeds will drop to 64 Kbps.

Airtel

Airtel’s Rs 149 plan gives users less data (300MB) for the same validity period, when compared to Jio. However, 300MB data is limited to 4G handset users, and non-4G handset users will get 50MB of data for 28 days. Additionally, people will get unlimited local and STD mobile calls.

Up next is Rs 349 plan that gives Airtel users 28GB data for 28 days. Data limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB per day. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan offers 1GB data per day for 28 days, to 4G handset users. Others will get 1.25GB data per day. Unlimited local and STD calls are bundled as well.

Vodafone

Vodafone prepaid users can recharge with Rs 149 to get 575MB data for 28 days. Users will be charged post exhaustion of 575MB.

Vodafone prepaid users can recharge with Rs 149 to get 575MB data for 28 days. Users will be charged post exhaustion of 575MB.

Vodafone’s Rs 257 pack gives 2GB data along with local and STD calls. There’s a daily cap of 250 minutes, and weekly cap of 1000 minutes. Validity is 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid users can recharge with Rs 348 to get 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD calls. The company has put a daily and weekly cap of 250 and 1000 minutes respectively for this plan as well. Offer is listed for limited period only, though exact date isn’t mentioned.

