Reliance Jio announced two new “Happy New Year 2018” recharge offers with 1GB daily data, and now Vodafone has followed suit with similar recharge plans. For prepaid users, it is now possible to get 1GB daily data with a recharge of under Rs 300. These packs offers free daily data allowance bundled with unlimited calls, which means user do not have to worry about getting separate talktime packs along with their data recharge. Here’s a look at the top new plans from Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Vodafone Rs 198 and Rs 229 recharge plans

Vodafone has two new recharge plans: Rs 198 and Rs 229 launched just days after Reliance Jio introduced its “Happy New Year 2018” offers. The Rs 198 recharge pack offers unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1GB data per day. The validity is 28 days and it will work in all 4G circles. It also includes 100 free SMS per day. This Vodafone prepaid recharge can be used by all existing customers.

For, new Vodafone customers, the company has a Rs 229 with the same benefits. The Rs 229 pack has 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 local/national SMS free per day. Vodafone is making national roaming free with these two prepaid recharge plans. These plans might be slightly cheaper than Reliance Jio’s news plans, but come with less daily data.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 recharge offers

Reliance Jio’s “Happy New Year 2018 offer”has two new plans. These are the Rs 199 recharge plan and one for Rs 299. The Rs 199 recharge plan will give users 1.2 GB daily data for a period of 28 days coupled with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free per day. The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB data per day with similar benefits. Validity for both plans is 2GB per day. With Reliance Jio, all calls are on 4G VoLTE network and this is a 4G only network.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel has a Rs 199 plan that gives 1GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Customers on this recharge plan also get unlimited local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls. Airtel’s Rs 199 plan includes 100 SMS per day as well. Airtel’s plan has the benefit of being available for 3G customers as well.

