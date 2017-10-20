Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel 4G plans compared: Here are the most value for money packs you can opt for

Reliance Jio Prime prepaid users who recharge with Rs 459 will get 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, SMS for 84 days. Reliance Jio Prime prepaid users who recharge with Rs 459 will get 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, SMS for 84 days.

Reliance Jio 4G prepaid and post paid plans have been updated by the company, and they’re a bit more expensive compared to the previous ones. Currently, the cheapest 4G prepaid plan is that of Rs 52 as opposed to Rs 19 earlier. There are a total of nine plans for Jio Prime prepaid users, while five plans are listed in the postpaid section.

When it comes to most affordable options for daily usage, Rs 399 and Rs 459 ones stand out. Heavy data users can recharge with Jio’s Rs 999, Rs 1,999, or Rs 4999 for maximum data benefits. Other telecom operators like Vodafone, Airtel, etc have a couple of value for money plans as well, suited for medium day to day usage. Let us look at the top prepaid data plans from across operators that give maximum 4G data benefits:

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has a Rs 399 plan that gives users 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, as well as SMS for 70 days. This is a great plan for people whose daily data usage stay within 1GB, plus it comes with 70 days validity period.

Reliance Jio Prime prepaid users who recharge with Rs 459 will get 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, SMS for 84 days. When compared to company’s Rs 399 plan, people are paying just Rs 60 to get a longer validity period and more data. The good thing about the plan is that users won’t need to worry about recharging for the next three months.

Airtel

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan offers 1GB data per day for 28 days to 4G handset users. Others get 1.25GB data per day. Of course, unlimited calls and SMS are bundled as well. In comparison, Jio’s Rs 399 is a better deal as it offers longer validity. Daily data limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) for both the plans is 1GB.

Airtel’s Rs 349 plan essentially gives users the same benefits as its Rs 399 plan, except data offering is not different for 4G and non-4G handset users. Under this offer, people will get 1GB data per day for 28 days or 28GB data in total.

Vodafone

Vodafone’s Rs 348 plan gives 1GB data per day for 28 days. Vodafone’s Rs 348 plan gives 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Vodafone 4G prepaid plans are on a more expensive side when compared to rivals. Those on a Vodafone prepaid connection can recharge with Rs 257 to get 2GB data as well as unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. Remember, 2GB data is what users get for the entire 28 days validity period and not per day. Vodafone puts daily cap of 250 minutes on voice calls. Weekly cap is 1000 minutes.

Vodafone’s Rs 348 plan gives 1GB data per day for 28 days. Other benefits include unlimited local and STD calls (250 minutes daily cap and 100 minutes weekly).

