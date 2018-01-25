Reliance Jio unveils Rs 49 recharge offer, exclusively for JioPhone users

Reliance JioPhone is a feature phone from the company with smart capabilities and 4G VoLTE support. Reliance JioPhone is a feature phone from the company with smart capabilities and 4G VoLTE support.

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new Rs 49 plan, exclusively for JioPhone users. The Rs 49 pack offers free voice calls, along with 1GB data for 28 days. The company also introduced data add-ons at Rs 11, 21, 51 and 101. Reliance Jio users should note that the recharge plans will only work if the SIM is inserted into a JioPhone. The plan is not valid for any other device.

Reliance Jio already has a Rs 153 plan for JioPhone users, which was revised earlier this month to 1GB data per day, compared to 500MB daily data previously. Validity is 28 days. This means users get a total of 28GB data for 28 days with the company’s Rs 153 recharge offer. Jio Phone also has two smaller sachet packs of Rs 24 (valid for 2 days) and Rs 54 (valid for 7 days), though these offer 500MB internet per day.

Reliance JioPhone is a feature phone from the company with smart capabilities and 4G VoLTE support. The feature phone has an effective price of Rs 0, but users will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 which can be claimed after three years on return of the device. JioPhone can be bought from retail stores offline as well as via MyJio App or Jio.com online.

Reliance JioPhone is powered by the KaiOS and comes pre-loaded with all Jio’s apps including JioTV, JioMusic, etc. However, this is a single-SIM feature and a customer can only use the Jio SIM on this device; no other network can be used on the JioPhone. Currently the JioPhone is limited to apps from the company, though reports in the past have claimed Facebook and WhatsApp apps could be made available on the device. Jio had also announced a cable TV connector for the JioPhone, which has not yet launched.

