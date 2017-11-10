Reliance Jio cashback offer: What you really get on Rs 399 recharge, how it works

Reliance Jio launched what it calls a “Triple Cashback Scheme’ for every recharge of Rs 399 and above. Reliance Jio launched what it calls a “Triple Cashback Scheme’ for every recharge of Rs 399 and above.

Reliance Jio launched what it calls a “Triple Cashback Scheme’ for every recharge of Rs 399 and above. This claims to come with benefits of Rs 2599 for customers. But how does it really work and will a customer actually get this Rs 2599 amount as cashback? The short answer is not really, and the overall details of this ‘Triple Cashback’ scheme are a lot more complicated. We explain everything to know about Reliance Jio ‘Triple cashback scheme.

First, the Jio recharge offer for cashback is valid only from November 10 to November 25, 2017. Also the offer is only valid to Jio users who are Prime members. Jio Prime membership costs Rs 99 and entitles users to special plans which come with these cashback benefits.

If a user gets Rs 399 or higher recharge, they will get 100 per cent cashback vouchers of Jio, which will be worth Rs 400. This Rs 400 comes back in the form of vouchers. In our own case, when we did a recharge for a Jio number for Rs 399, we got back 8 vouchers in total which are Rs 50 each.

The Jio Vouchers will be visible in the My Vouchers section of MyJio app. The terms and conditions state these Jio Vouchers can only be used for recharges after November 15 and only for those done via MyJio app. So if you get a recharge from Paytm for your Jio phone, you can’t use these vouchers.

There’s another instant cashback of “upto Rs 300” for Jio recharges done via other players like AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe. So while a user will get the 8 vouchers, if they do a recharge from any of these players there’s a chance of extra cashback to their account.

Mobikwik has the best deal with a new user getting Rs 300 cashback, while a regular user will get Rs 149. Amazon Pay will give a new user, who does a first time recharge from their service Rs 99 as cashback. Existing users or anyone who has already done a mobile recharge via the service gets only Rs 20. Paytm will give new users Rs 50 cashback, but they have to use a code to claim this offer. Existing users will get Rs 15 as cashback.

PhonePe is giving Rs 75 as cashback for new users and Rs 30 for old/existing users. AxisPay will give Rs 100 cashback for new users and Rs 35 for their existing users. FreeCharge users get Rs 50 as cashback.

So what about the rest of the cashback from the promised Rs 2,599? Well that’s only available as vouchers for purchases made on AJIO, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com. So a user will have to spend some more money and then use these vouchers for discounts.

On AJIO, which is a fashion e-commerce portal, users will get Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1500 at ajio.com. Jio Prime customers will also get a discount of Rs 1000 on any all-round trip for domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com. There’s also a discount of Rs 500 on one-way tickets.

The last voucher is for shopping at reliancetrends.com. Users will get Rs 500 instant discount for purchases worth Rs 1999 and above. These e-commerce vouchers won’t appear instantly, but it will be made available on the user’s account from November 20, 2017.

