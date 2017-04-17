Reliance Jio starts disconnecting services for those who haven’t subscribed yet: Report

The disconnection of services shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anyone. The disconnection of services shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anyone.

Reliance Jio has initiated the process of disconnecting the number of users who still haven’t opted for any plan, reports Gadgets 360. Apparently, the process of disconnection is already happening but in a phased manner. In fact, some users have already started receiving messages to recharge their number in order to continue using existing Jio’s services.

This, however, does not mean that Reliance Jio users have no option of being subscribed to Prime membership along with Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Instead of getting confused, users should visit a nearby Jio store or head to the Jio website or MyJio app, and check for plans.

The disconnection of services shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anyone. The telco had earlier pointed out that April 15 will be the latest date for its services.”Existing Jio customers who have not done their first recharge so far, need to do so by 15 April 2017 to avoid degradation and/or discontinuation of services,” the company said.

To recap, Jio had initially said that subscribers had till March 31 to sign up for Prime membership. Jio later extended the deadline for subscribing to its Prime membership as well as the Rs 303 plan to April 15 and introduced a new offer called Sumner Surprise offer. However, following the advice of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the telecom service provider had to withdraw the Summer Surprise offer. The company later introduced the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, which introduced a Rs 309 unlimited plan with special benefits to Jio Prime members.

