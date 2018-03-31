Reliance Jio’s cashback and data offers: How they work on Galaxy S9, Redmi Note 5, Nokia 1

Reliance Jio’s cashback, double data offers and more: How they work on Samsung Galaxy S9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Nokia 1, and more phones. Reliance Jio’s cashback, double data offers and more: How they work on Samsung Galaxy S9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Nokia 1, and more phones.

Reliance Jio Prime membership has been extended for another year, till March 31 2019, for free. The programme, which was launched last year for Rs 99 will let Prime users continue using benefits under this offer at no additional cost. Those who have not enrolled into Prime programme can do so on or after April 1 by paying Rs 99, and this membership will remain valid till March 31 2019. Though all Jio customers are entitled to free voice calls, SMS and access to the company’s app, Prime members get additional data benefits at same price when compared to non-Prime members.

Separately, Reliance Jio announced the ‘Football Offer’ that gives users an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 for new smartphones that get activated on the Jio network for the first time. This includes Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 1 Android Go Edition, and more. Under this offer, users will have to recharge with the company’s Rs 198 or 299 prepaid plans for the first time, upon activation of the phone. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with Jio’s Galaxy Club offer.

Reliance Jio’s offer of Rs 2,200 instant cashback is only available on MyJio app. The cashback will be credited to the user’s MyJio account in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be used against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on MyJio app. The unused cashback vouchers will expire by May 31, 2022. Let us take a list of some smartphones that can be bought with various Reliance Jio offers:

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus with Reliance Jio Galaxy Club offer

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users on Reliance Jio network will get 1TB high speed 4G data with unlimited voice calls, SMS for one year worth at Rs 4,999. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users on Reliance Jio network will get 1TB high speed 4G data with unlimited voice calls, SMS for one year worth at Rs 4,999.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users on Reliance Jio network will get 1TB high speed 4G data with unlimited voice calls, SMS for one year worth at Rs 4,999. Users will also get complimentary Jio Prime Membership as part of this offer as well as access to Jio streaming apps for a period of one year from activation.

Samsung S9 Plus 256GB storage option can also be bought with 70 per cent Buyback offer from Jio.com, Reliance Digital and Jio Store. To avail Jio’s 70 per cent Buyback offer, users will have to do a cumulative Jio recharge of minimum Rs 2500 within 12 months from any of the company’s plans. Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB version can also be bought at up to 12 months EMI from Reliance Digital.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: The best Android flagship, best camera too

Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage models of Galaxy S9 cost Rs 61,900 and Rs 65,900 respectively. The Galaxy S9 Plus will be priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 68,900 for 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The 256GB storage option of Galaxy S9+ is priced at Rs 72,900.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro with Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 instant cashback, double data offer

Reliance Jio’s double data offer for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers can only be availed on the first three recharges. Reliance Jio’s double data offer for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers can only be availed on the first three recharges.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will get an instant cashack of Rs 2,200 under Reliance Jio’s ‘Jio #GiveMe5’ offer. The cashback amount will be reflected in ‘My Vouchers’ tab of MyJio app and can be redeemed on prepaid recharges. Additionally, users can also avail double data offer which gives up to 4.5TB 4G data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will need to activate their device on or after February 22 to be eligible for this offer. Rest of the details regarding recharge and cashback vouchers are the same as Jio’s Football offer. Additionally, Reliance Jio’s double data offer for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers can only be availed on the first three recharges. The maximum data that Jio is giving out under this offer is 4.5TB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants – 4GB RAM and 64GB with a price tag of Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: At Rs 9,999, the new budget smartphone to beat

Nokia 1 Android Oreo Go Edition with Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 instant cashback offer

Nokia 1 buyers will have to activate their handset on or after March 28, 2018 on Reliance Jio network to be eligible for this offer. Nokia 1 buyers will have to activate their handset on or after March 28, 2018 on Reliance Jio network to be eligible for this offer.

Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) and 4G connectivity is priced at Rs 5,499 in India. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback to users who purchase Nokia 1 with Android Oreo Go Edition. The cashback will be given out in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, which can be used for subsequent recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299.

Nokia 1 buyers will have to activate their handset on or after March 28, 2018 on Reliance Jio network to be eligible for this offer. The user should be an active subscriber of Jio Prime prepaid services. Jio customers will also get 60GB of additional data as part of the Nokia 1 launch deal.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd