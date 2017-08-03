Reliance Jio Phone: Here’s how businesses, individuals can register for the phone

Reliance Jio Phone with 4G VoLTE: Now businesses can also register for this upcoming feature phone. Reliance Jio Phone with 4G VoLTE: Now businesses can also register for this upcoming feature phone.

Reliance JioPhone’s public beta testing will begin on August 15, and officially pre-bookings for the smartphone will start on August 24. The Jio phone will go on sale in September, and users who are interested can register on the Reliance Jio website. Reliance is now accepting registrations from individuals and businesses for the JioPhone.

So how can users register for the Reliance JioPhone? Individual users can just go to the Jio.com and click on the Jio phone banner where the ‘Keep Me Posted’ button is located. Individual users can will have to give their name, email, phone number and pincode. A user has to submit all these details, and message is sent to them thanking them for their interest in the JioPhone. The message adds the company will keep them updated with developments around this feature phone, though no confirmed date is given.

How can businesses register for the Reliance JioPhone? The form asks for a contact name, company name, pincode, Pan number or GSTN number of the company, the contact person’s email and number. The form also asks about the number of devices required, and includes the option of choosing both the JioPhone and the JioFi WiFi hotspot device. It is not clear if businesses, which register for the JioPhone will get different pricing and plans.

Reliance JioPhone comes with 4G VoLTE capabilities, though we’ve seen Intex also launch its Intex Turbo+ 4G recently. JioPhone has an effective price of Rs zero, but there’s a catch. The JioPhone has a Rs 1500 security deposit, which is full refundable, but only after a period of three years. The user will have to hand over the phone to reclaim this deposit. The monthly plan on the Jio phone is Rs 153, which offers 500 MB of data per day for 28 day validity, which effectively comes to 14GB of data per month. All calls, including STD are free on the Jio network.

According to some reports, Jio phones will be manufactured by Intex, while other have pegged Foxconn as the manufacturer. The phone will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor, though some units could have a Spreadtrum processor as well. The phone run will Jio’s suite of apps, including JioTV and will also support NFC-based payments in the future.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd