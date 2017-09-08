Reliance Jio offering 25GB free data to Intex 4G smartphone users

Intex has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide additional 25GB 4G data to its 4G smartphone users. Intex has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide additional 25GB 4G data to its 4G smartphone users.

Intex has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide additional 25GB 4G data to its 4G smartphone users. The 25GB free data will be spaced out as 5GB per recharge for a maximum of five recharges. Users will have to recharge with Reliance Jio’s Rs 309 plan or above.

“With this (Jio) partnership, Intex is catering to the needs of the never-ending data appetite of today’s tech savvy consumers especially during the festive season when data consumption will be limitless. The world’s largest end-to-end IP network of Jio and Intex’s pan-India mobile distribution network will together be a delight for consumers. Partnering with Jio will surely boost our current and potential consumer base,” Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies said.

Intex has a host of affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled phones, which start for as low as Rs 4,000. In fact 4G VoLTE capabilities is now available across feature phones as well thanks to Reliance Jio JioPhone. The one of a kind feature phone is effectively free, supports 4G VoLTE, and comes pre-loaded with Jio’s suite of apps.

Following the launch of JioPhone, Intex unveiled a similar offering Turbo+ 4G feature phone at Rs 1,999. Intex Turbo+ 4G is a 4G VoLTE feature phone, and it will be available around Diwali. Turbo+ 4G offers similar features as that of JioPhone. It packs a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and runs KaiOS software. Intex Turbo+ 4G is powered by a dual-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB). There’s a 2MP rear camera, and a VGA camera on the front. It is backed by a 2,000 mAh battery.

