Reliance Jio offers Xiaomi smartphone users 30GB extra data: Here’s how it works

Xiaomi smartphone users can now get up to a total of 30 GB of 4G data extra on the Reliance Jio network with every recharge of Rs 309 or higher. Reliance Jio’s extra data offer applies to Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s plus, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 smartphone users. These users should have had the Reliance Jio service activated on these smartphones from June 16 onwards.

Under the scheme, Xiaomi users who are on any of these smartphones, and using the Reliance Jio 4G network can get up to 5GB of 4G data extra with every recharge voucher used on their phone number. Reliance Jio’s terms and conditions state this additional data voucher worth 5GB is credited to the account 48 hours after the recharge. It can be availed for a maximum of six recharges, during the offer period, which is valid till March 31, 2018.

In order to activate, this extra data offer on Xiaomi smartphones, users will need to install the MyJio app to manage their account. In MyJioApp just go to My Vouchers, followed by View Voucher and Recharge my number and confirm recharge, which will show a notification for a successful recharge. Jio says users cannot club or two more offers together with this 5GB extra data. Also if you give up your Xiaomi device for any other smartphone during the offer period, the benefits will be discontinued.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 309 recharge offers users 1GB of data per day, while the Rs 509 plan offers 2GB data per day. Reliance Jio has also been offering extra data to Lyf smartphone buyers, as well as extra data on Samsung, Oppo and Vivo smartphones. For Lyf smartphone buyers, Jio is offering 20 per cent extra data with each recharge.

For Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users, Jio will double the 4G data, so even if someone gets a Rs 309 recharge, they will get 2GB data per day, instead of the 1GB limit. Most of Xiaomi’s smartphones, including the latest Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 smartphones are all 4G VoLTE ready phones.

