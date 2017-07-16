Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone: What’s the story so far?

Reliance Jio is working on a 4G feature phone that could cost Rs 500. Reliance Jio is working on a 4G feature phone that could cost Rs 500.

Although a new player, Reliance Jio has managed to disrupt the Indian telecom market. Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio has over 120 million subscribers in a matter of few months, which shows how popular its services are among the price-sensitive Indians.

With the competition coming from Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and even state-owned BSNL, the pressure is mounting on Jio to generate the same level of excitement again. As we move into the second-half of the year, expect Reliance Jio to offer a blockbuster device, or a new service that could a game-changer.

In fact the latest rumours suggest that the telco is working on a 4G-enabled feature phone – under the company’s LYF-brand. It will end up costing as little as Rs 500, and the company may announce the phone on July 21 at its annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. Here’s everything you need to know about Reliance Jio’s 4G VoLTE feature phone and what you can expect.

What are the rumoured specifications of Lyf’s 4G VoLTE feature phone?

According to a report by TechPP, Reliance Jio’s LYF 4G feature phone will sport a 2.4-inch colour display, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, dual-SIM, microSD card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and a 2,000mAh battery. There will be a 2-megapixel shooter on the rear and a VGA camera on the front for video calls. Don’t expect the feature phone to be as powerful as a smartphone, but it’s leaked specifications aren’t bad. Meanwhile, 91 Mobiles suggests that the feature phone will be launched two different processor variants. One of the models will be powered by the Qualcomm chipset, while the other features the Spreadtrum processor.

What features will appear in Lyf’s 4G VoLTE feature phone?

Based on the rumour mills, the 4G feature phone will be running on KAI OS which apparently is a forked version of FireOS. Plus, the phone will feature a dedicated app store called KaiOSPlus, which according to TechPP will be rebranded as Jio store. Interestingly, the store will offer popular Jio apps such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and a few more. Moreover, the report suggests that the feature phone will support Facebook and WhatsApp, though the exact information is still missing.

Clearly, Jio’s main intention is to add as many as features in the feature phone. A voice-assistant with multi-language support is something you won’t expect in a feature phone. The feature has essentially confirmed by TechPP in a report. Evidently, the smart voice-assistant will be able to answer simple questions like current weather, solve simple mathematical questions.

What will the 4G VoLTE feature phone look like?

We can assume that Lyf’s 4G VoLTE feature phone will be a plain looking device. It will be an all-plastic device with a candy-bar design and a textured back. The T9 keypad will support Hindi and English language. The home button in the center will serve up as a dedicated key for Torchlight.

When is Reliance Jio launching its 4G LTE feature phone?

Increasingly, it looks like Jio could launch the phone on July 21 in Mumbai. Reliance is holding its annual general meeting (AGM), where the company is expected to announce the phone. Ambani is also rumoured to announce its JioFiber services at the company’s annual general meeting.

How much will the 4G VoLTE feature phone cost?

Reliance Jio has yet to confirm the existence of such product. But even if the company is working on a 4G-enabled feature phone, it will be a big deal for millions of users. India is a growing economy, but its majority of the population still resides in villages. Which means they don’t have access to a mobile phone. Reliance Jio sees it as a big opportunity to convert those millions as its subscribers. And if it price the device at Rs 500, the move will surely change the entire landscape of mobile telephony.

