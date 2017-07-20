Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone to come with KaiOS and everything else we know

Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone is expected to be unveiled by Mukesh Ambani at company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow. Now a report has revealed the upcoming feature phone will run KaiOS, which is a forked version of Firefox OS. Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone is expected to be unveiled by Mukesh Ambani at company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow. Now a report has revealed the upcoming feature phone will run KaiOS, which is a forked version of Firefox OS.

Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone is expected to be unveiled by Mukesh Ambani at company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow. Now a report in Gadgets 360 has revealed the upcoming feature phone will run KaiOS, which is a forked version of Firefox OS. The site quotes several developers who said the phone will have an app store as well. The device is supposed to come with support for apps that use HTML 5 code. Little details about the app store is know as of now.

According to a PTI report, Jio is working on a strategy to sell 200 million 4G feature phones, which is said to be priced between Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500. Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phones be made by Intex and Foxconn in India, added the report. Other features of the phone include a touchscreen display, support for Wi-Fi connectivity, and free Jio voice calls. Jio 4G feature phone is likely to come pre-bundled with the Jio services, and is expected to be available in August.

A report in TechPP had earlier revealed images as well as specifications of the upcoming Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone. It is said to sport a 2.4-inch colour display and a dedicated button in the center for flashlight. The processor is known at the moment, though it is said to come with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal memory. This will be a dual-SIM phone and support expandable storage via microSD card as well. The feature phone will be custom-made to work on the Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE network.

Reliance Jio’s LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone will support Cat 4 LTE Band 3,5, and 40, crucial to running the Jio 4G VoLTE service. It will support GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 and USB tethering as well. The battery is said to be 2000 mAh.

