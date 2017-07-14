Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone: First images, specifications revealed online

Reliance Jio’s LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone will feature a 2.4-inch colour screen, and a dedicated button in the center for flash light. The device could come with a textured back, and on the rear will be a 2MP camera. Reliance Jio’s LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone will feature a 2.4-inch colour screen, and a dedicated button in the center for flash light. The device could come with a textured back, and on the rear will be a 2MP camera.

A Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone has been talked about in the past. Now TechPP seems to have gotten hold of the device, and the site has posted quite a few images revealing design as well inside of the upcoming feature phone. The phone will be launched under Jio’s LYF brand. The images suggest a candy bar design, which is pretty much the standard for feature phones. But what’s interesting is it could could support video-calling, an app store, microSD card, the ability to load Jio apps and more.

Reliance Jio’s LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone will feature a 2.4-inch colour screen, and a dedicated button in the center for flash light. The device could come with a textured back, and on the rear will be a 2MP camera. There will be a VGA camera on the front. The processor is unknown at this point of time, and the device could have 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. The dual SIM phone will support nano-SIM card, and there will be a dedicated slot for microSD card (expandable up to 128 GB).

Reliance Jio’s LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone is said to come with an in-built Voice Assistant, something we haven’t seen in any feature phone yet. According to the report, the assistant will support Indian languages, and users will be able to use it for weather-related, and more queries. Further, the feature phone will be optimised to run a host of Jio apps , along with several others like Facebook and WhatsApp. We’re expecting the functionalities will be limited given this is a feature phone, but details are unclear at this moment.

Finally, Jio’s LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone will support Cat 4 LTE Band 3,5, and 40, crucial to running the Jio 4G VoLTE service. It will support GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 and USB tethering as well. The battery is said to be 2000 mAh. The report states that Jio LYF’s new 4G VoLTE feature phone could be priced around Rs 1,500. This bit of information puts an end to previous speculations of a Rs 500 phone by the company. Going by the features, the feature phone looks truly disruptive, though we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd