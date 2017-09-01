Reliance Jio JioPhone: Six million pre-bookings received within a day

Reliance Jio has received six million pre-bookings within a day of opening the process, Indianexpress.com has learnt. Reliance Jio JioPhone went up for pre-booking on August 24 via online and offline channels. Reliance Jio has received six million pre-bookings within a day of opening the process, Indianexpress.com has learnt. Reliance Jio JioPhone went up for pre-booking on August 24 via online and offline channels.

Reliance Jio has received six million pre-bookings within a day of opening the process, Indianexpress.com has learnt. Reliance Jio JioPhone went up for pre-booking on August 24 via online and offline channels. However, bookings for the 4G-VoLTE feature phone were soon temporarily suspended due to a heavy demand, and people can now only register their interest.

Reliance Jio is said to have received close to 10 million expressions of interest on the JioPhone from across the country which includes metros, smaller towns, and rural areas. Reliance Jio JioPhone deliveries will begin during Navratri festival in September. The company will inform users on priority basis once the pre-booking process resumes.

Reliance Jio JioPhone was unveiled at company’s AGM meeting on July 21. Beta testing for the device started August 15, and it went up for pre-booking on August 24. JioPhone will effectively be “free” at a deposit of Rs 1,500 which is refundable after three years, when users return the JioPhone. People will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of pre-booking, while the rest Rs 1,000 needs to be paid at the time of the delivery. Reliance Jio is hoping to sell 100 million units of JioPhone by the end of this year.

Indianexpress.com had previously reported that the delivery date for JioPhone has been pushed to September 25 in Delhi-NCR area due to unprecedented demand for the 4G feature phone. Reliance Jio JioPhone deliveries were supposed to first week of September. According to a Reliance Digital Xpress Mini store representative, the JioPhone units are expected to reach the stores on September 24, and the phone will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The availability may vary from city to city.

Reliance Jio is offering free voice calls on JioPhone. As for data, the company has announced monthly, weekly , and 2-day unlimited data plans exclsuively for JioPhone users. The monthly plan costs Rs 153, while the weekly and 2-day plans are priced at Rs 54 and Rs 24 respectively.

Reliance Jio JioPhone is a single-SIM device only works with a Reliance Jio SIM card. As for specifications, JioPhone comes with an Alphanumeric keypad, a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and it runs KaiOS. It supports voice commands in 22 Indian languages. Connectivity options on the JioPhone include a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and FM Radio. Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a 2MP camera on the back, along with a VGA front shooter. JioPhone will come with 4GB internal memory, 512MB RAM and support for a SD card to expand storage.

