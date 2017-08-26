Reliance Jio JioPhone: Pre-bookings suspended, how to check status, and more

Now Jio.com has suspended pre-bookings altogether from its site and people can only register their interest in JioPhone for now. Now Jio.com has suspended pre-bookings altogether from its site and people can only register their interest in JioPhone for now.

Reliance Jio JioPhone pre-bookings went live on August 24 at 5:30 PM. Within hours, Jio’s website was down for a short period, likely because it was unable to process all the multiple requests it was facing due to wide interest in JioPhone. Now Jio.com has suspended pre-bookings altogether from its site and people can only register their interest in JioPhone for now.

“We will inform you when the pre-booking resumes,” reads Jio’s site. Clearly, the pre-booking option has been removed for a short period, though there’s no official word on when users will be able to book the device next. Additionally, millions of Indians seems to have pre-booked the Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone, or at least the company’s website says so.”Thank You India! Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone,” reads the home page banner on Jio.com.

People can register their interest in JioPhone by heading to Jio.com. The first banner advertisement on the website is to register for JioPhone. Click on the ‘Register Now’ tab which should take you to a page asking users to register their interest. People need to fill up a form which asks whether they are an individual or a business person. Individuals need to put in their first name, last name, email, phone number, and pincode. Those seeking interest in JioPhone for business purposes need to fill in additional details like company name, PAN number, number of devices required, etc. Just click on the check box asking to accept terms and conditions, and you’re set.

Meanwhile, those who’ve already pre-booked JioPhone can check the status of the device by dialing the number ‘18008908900’. Users will need to share their registered mobile number to know the status of JioPhone. This can be done via MyJio app as well. Open the app and click on ‘My Vouchers’ tab.

Reliance Jio JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone, something that sets it apart from other devices in the same category. It comes pre-loaded with Jio’s suite of apps like JioCinema, JioMusic, MyJio app and more. People can use the JioPhone only with a Jio SIM card. It supports single nano SIM. Another highlight of this feature phone is that users can give voice commands in Hindi or English to perform specific tasks such as call someone from phonebook or message a contact, play music via JioMusic app etc.

Reliance Jio JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs 0, though users will need to pay Rs 1,500 as security deposit for three years. While Rs 500 needs to be paid upfront while pre-booking the device, the rest will be asked for by the company at the time of delivery of JioPhone. Reliance Jio has rolled out special unlimited data packs for JioPhone users, which includes a monthly plan of Rs 153, weekly plan that costs Rs 54 and a two-day plan of Rs 24.

