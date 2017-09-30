Reliance Jio JioPhone delivery to be completed by Diwali, confirms company

Reliance Jio JioPhone is priced at Rs 1,500 which is refundable after a period of three years given users return the device. Reliance Jio JioPhone is priced at Rs 1,500 which is refundable after a period of three years given users return the device.

Reliance Jio plans to complete the delivery process of all six million units of its JioPhone feature phone by Diwali which is on October 19. Reliance Jio Care, in response to a user query said on Twitter that customers who pre-booked the JioPhone will get the device by Diwali.

“Thanks for reaching put, We have started the delivery of JioPhone in a phased manner to avoid inconvenience to our customers. Please be assured that all customers who have done the pre-booking of JioPhone will receive it by Diwali,” Jio Care tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Reliance Jio JioPhone delivery begun September 24, and the company plans to complete the process within 15 days. According to a PTI report, deliveries of the 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone will start from rural areas and small towns before urban centres.

“We will send you an SMS informing about the store address and oickup date as soon as it is ready for delivery. The delivery status of your JioPhone order will soon be available on 1800 890 8900,” Jio Care added.

Reliance Jio JioPhone is priced at Rs 1,500 which is refundable after a period of three years given users return the device. People who pre-book the device will have to pay Rs 500 upfront and the rest Rs 1,000 at the time of delivery. Currently, Reliance Jio has temporarily suspended bookings for its low-cost 4G handset, though users can register their interest via Jio.com, MyJio app or with authorised offline Jio retailers. They will get a notification when pre-booking resumes.

Thanks for reaching out. We have started the delivery of JioPhone in a phased manner to avoid inconvenience(1/4) — JioCare (@JioCare) September 29, 2017

to our customers. Please be assured that all customers who have done the pre-booking of JioPhone will receive it by(2/4) — JioCare (@JioCare) September 29, 2017

Diwali. We will send you an SMS informing about the store address and pickup date as soon as it is ready for delivery. The(3/4) — JioCare (@JioCare) September 29, 2017

delivery status of your JioPhone order will soon be available on 1800 890 8900 – Ishaan(4/4) — JioCare (@JioCare) September 29, 2017

People who’ve already booked the JioPhone can track the delivery status with MyJio app. In the MyJio App, a user can check the order status by tapping on Track order option and entering the details. Reliance Jio issued an order number to users at the time of pre-booking, which needs to be entered.

People can also dial company’s customer care helpline at 18008908900 to check for their order details. Following the call, isers will receive an SMS regarding final delivery dates of this feature phone.

As for specifications, JioPhone is 4G VoLTE feature phone with smart features like a voice assistant, the ability to support Jio apps like JioTV, etc. It gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display and this is a single SIM phone. People can only use a Jio SIM on this phone.

Reliance Jio JioPhone has a SD card slot, a USB port for charging, speaker, FM Radio, torchlight, and SOS option. There’s also a 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. The processor is dual-core SPRD 9820A/QC8905 one and there’s 512MB RAM onboard, coupled with 4GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB. The JioPhone has a 2000 mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd