Reliance Jio JioPhone beta testing starts today: Here is everything we know

Reliance Jio JioPhone will be available for beta testing to a small group of users from today, August 15. It is learnt that the beta testing of JioPhone will be similar to that done with Jio SIM cards. However, it is unclear whether JioPhone will be handed out to Jio employees and their families for testing or to regular customers on first come, first serve basis.

Beta testing the JioPhone is all the more important given this 4G feature phone is not a regular device. Since this is a completely new segment, one won’t know for sure how JioPhone will take to the pressures of daily use. Therefore, a beta testing will help understand the permutation and combinations of what could go wrong. Based on the feedback, Jio can update software and hardware as needed.

Reliance Jio JioPhone pre-booking

Reliance Jio JioPhone can be pre-booked online as well as offline starting August 24. Shipments will begin in September on first come, first serve basis. The company is targeting the sale of five million JioPhone units per week. To pre-book JioPhone online, visit Jio.com and click on the Jio phone banner where the ‘Keep Me Posted’ button is located. People will need to enter their name, email, phone number and pincode to book JioPhone. Jio will confirm the booking via an email or SMS. Reliance Jio JioPhone can be pre-booked offline as well. Just walk-in into any offline Jio store to register your interest in the JioPhone.

Reliance Jio JioPhone price

Reliance Jio JioPhone is essentially free (priced at Rs 0), though the company is charging a one-time, fully refundable fees of Rs 1500 for three years. This means that users can claim the deposit after three years given they hand over the JioPhone back.

Reliance Jio, along side the launch of JioPhone, also unveiled a couple of data plans for the devices. The monthly plans start at Rs 153, which gives 500MB of data per data, which totals to 14GB data per month. The validity is 28 days. There’s a weekly plan for Rs 54 and a two-day plan that costs Rs 24. All calls, including STD are free on the Jio network.

Reliance Jio JioPhone specifications

Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It comes in two models based on processor – one with a Snapdragon 205 processor and other with the Spreadtrum chipset. The feature phone has a dedicated button for torchlight and an alphanumeric keypad.

Users will be able to give voice commands in 24 regional languages to JioPhone to perform specific tasks. JioPhone sports a built-in SoS button, which can be activated by pressing the number five. The device comes pre-loaded with Jio apps like JioMusic, JioCinema, and more.

