Reliance Jio JioPhone 4G feature phone: Here are full specs to keep in mind

Reliance Jio JioPhone can be pre-booked starting 5:30 today. Ahead of registrations, Jio has put out full specifications and detailed data plans for this 4G -enabled feature phone on its website. JioPhone, which is being dubbed as ‘India ka smartphone’ by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, ships with features that sets it apart from any other feature phone in the market. At a disruptive ‘effective’ price of Rs 0, the company is asking for a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years from users who buy the phone.

Reliance Jio JioPhone can be booked online via MyJio app or Jio’s website as well as offline by walking into Jio retail stores or multi-branded outlets. Before pre-booking the phone, remember that users will have to pay Rs 500 upfront while the rest Rs 1000 of the security deposit needs to be paid once the phone gets delivered.

Here’s a look at full specifications and features of JioPhone before you book the device:

Reliance Jio JioPhone Design and Display

Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a compact candy-bar design, standard on most feature phones. It features an Alphanumeric keypad and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The feature phone will be available in black colour option.

JioPhone is a single SIM phone that supports a nano SIM. With JioPhone, users won’t be able to use SIM cards from other telecom operators like Idea, Vodafone, Airtel etc.

Other features of the JioPhone include a dedicated SD card slot, a USB Type 2.0 port for charging, speaker, FM Radio, torchlight, and SOS option which can be activated by long pressing the number five on the keypad.

Reliance Jio JioPhone camera

Reliance Jio JioPhone sports a 2MP rear camera along with a 0.3MP front shooter. The 4G-enabled feature phone supports video recording as well.

Reliance Jio JioPhone Processor, Memory, and Battery

Reliance Jio JioPhone is powered by a Dual-core SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor clocked at 1.2GHz with Mali-400 GPU. RAM is 512MB and it comes with 4GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

JioPhone is backed by a 2000 mAh Li-Po battery said to offer 12 hours of talktime and 15 days of standby time.

Reliance Jio JioPhone Software

Reliance Jio JioPhone runs KAI OS, which is a forked version of Firefox OS. It ships with voice assistant, which enables voice-based search in English and Hindi. For example, people can ask the assistant to directly call a contact from phonebook, message contacts, play music, movies on JioMusic and JioCinema respectively, and browse Internet.

Additionally, JioPhone comes with support for 22 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Sanskrit, and more.

Additionally, JioPhone comes with support for 22 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Sanskrit, and more.

Reliance Jio JioPhone comes with True 4G or LTE support and offers VoLTE (Video and HD Voice Call) as well. Connectivy options include Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS.

JioPhone comes pre-loaded with Jio’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioXpressNews. People can connect Jiophone to their TV via JioMedia Cable to watch movies on big screen. JioMedia Cable will sell as a separate accessory and the company has not announced its price yet.

Reliance Jio JioPhone Price and Data Plans

Reliance Jio JioPhone is ‘effectively’ free, though people will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1,500. The amount is refundable and users can claim it back after a period of three years or 36 months when they return the phone. Users who pre-book the device will have to pay Rs 500 upfront and the rest of the security deposit amount (Rs 1,000) when the phone gets delivered to them.

Voice calls are free on JioPhone and users will get 300 free SMS per month. Reliance Jio monthly plan includes a Rs 153 pack, that gives users 500MB data per day for 28 days. There’s a weekly (7 days) plan for Rs 54 and a two-day plan for Rs 24 with the same unlimited data benefits as the Rs 153 plan.

