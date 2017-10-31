Reliance Jio is not stopping production of JioPhone, confirms company

Reliance JioPhone runs KaiOS, and it comes with Jio’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, etc. Reliance JioPhone runs KaiOS, and it comes with Jio’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, etc.

Reliance Jio is currently finishing up the first batch of deliveries of JioPhone, and plans to open pre-booking for second round soon. Now a report in Factor Daily claims the company has stopped production of JioPhone, and is in talks to bring an Android phone instead. The report quoted sources who attributed the production halt to KaiOS (forked version of Firefox OS), which does not support a lot of apps.

A Reliance Jio spokesperson, in a statement refuted the report and said that next pre-booking date will be announced soon. “JioPhone, ‘India ka smartphone’ is committed to fulfilling the country’s digital vision. Jio welcomes the initial 6 million Indians who are moving to digital life with the JioPhone and will soon announce the next JioPhone booking date.

Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings started August 24, and deliveries began September 15. The company says it has received close to six million booking so far, and about 10 million expressions of interests from across the country. At the launch, Reliance Jio had said that it is targeting to have five million JioPhones available every week.

Reliance JioPhone runs KaiOS, and it comes with Jio’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, etc. Of course, more apps can be downloaded from JioStore. Notably, JioPhone doesn’t ship with popular social media and messaging apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. However, we’ve learnt that the company plans to roll out support for Facebook and WhatsApp soon, though timeline is unclear.

Reliance Jio is looking to develop and app ecosystem for JioPhone, keeping in mind tier 2 and tier 3 users. We could see addition of utility apps like bus booking apps as well as entertainment apps. Details are unclear at this moment.

Reliance JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone that comes with an effective price of Rs 0. However, those who pre-book the JioPhone will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 which can be claimed after three years on return of the device in w working condition. Though a feature phone, JioPhone comes with a couple of smartphone features as well like 4G VoLTE connectivity, a voice assistant, and support for company’s apps that come pre-loaded on the device.

