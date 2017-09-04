Airtel now has new prepaid plans from Rs 5, Rs 8 to Rs 399: Here are details

Airtel has plans from Rs 5, Rs 8 going up all the way to Rs 399 which offer free voice calls, data, etc. Airtel has plans from Rs 5, Rs 8 going up all the way to Rs 399 which offer free voice calls, data, etc.

Airtel has announced a slew of new plans for its prepaid customers starting from as low as Rs 5, which offer data, voice calls. The plans can differ according to circles, and not all customers will see the same recharge options. Airtel has plans from Rs 8, Rs 15, Rs 40, Rs 349 and Rs 399, etc which offer a variety of data and voice calling options. Here’s a quick look at the Airtel plans.

Airtel Rs 5 prepaid plan will give customers 4GB of 3G/4G data for a period of seven days. However, this offer is only after a 4G SIM upgrade, plus this is a one time recharge only. This plan might not reflect for all Airtel prepaid numbers. Then there’s a Rs 8 recharge plan for customers which offers local and STD mobile calls at the rate of 30 paisa per minute with no conditions for a period of 54 days.

There’s also a Rs 15 plan where local calls to the network are charged at 10 paisa per minute for a period of 27 days with no other conditions attached. The Rs 30 recharge offers talktime worth Rs 27 with unlimited validity. The Rs 37 recharge is valid for seven days along with three local Airtel SMS included for one day.

Airtel also has a Rs 40 plan which gives Rs 35 talktime value with unlimited validity. The Rs 60 plan gives Rs 58 worth of talktime with unlimited validity. The user gets talktime worth Rs 35 and Rs 58 respectively in these plans, which have no fixed expiry date. The Rs 90 recharge offers a similar deal with Rs 88 talktime and unlimited validity.

Airtel’s plan for Rs 5, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 60, Rs 90.

The Rs 198 plan gives unlimited local and STD calls with 1GB data for 28 days. Additionally, there is 10 per cent cashback on opening Airtel Payments Bank A/c. Then there’s a Rs 295 recharge, which offers unlimited local and STD Airtel calls for 84 days along with 10 per cent cashback on opening an Airtel Payments bank a/c.

The Rs 149 plan offers unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls, 2GB 4G data and will be valid for 28 days. The Rs 199 plan comes with unlimited local mobile calls and 1GB of data (2G data included) for a period of 28 days.

Finally on the higher end, there is a Rs 349 recharge with unlimited local and STD calls along with 28GB of data (1GB per day FUP ) for a period of 28 days. The most expensive is the Rs 399 plan from Airtel that offers unlimited local, STD calls on Airtel and free roaming outgoing calls along with 28GB data (FUP is 1GB per day) for a period of 28 days. This applies for 4G SIM users.

