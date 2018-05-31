Reliance Jio unveils double data, Rs 2,750 cashback offer for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), Galaxy J7 Duo

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo users on Reliance Jio’s network will get instant cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,750. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo users on Reliance Jio’s network will get instant cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,750.

Reliance Jio has announced exclusive offers for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo buyers. Under the offer, the smartphone users get instant cashback as well as double data benefits. Jio’s offer can be availed till September 30, 2018. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo users on Jio’s network will get instant cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,750. The company will give out 55 vouchers of Rs 50 each. Galaxy J2 (2018) users will also get ten additional data vouchers of 10GB each, if they recharge with Jio’s Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. Meanwhile, Galaxy J7 Duo users will be eligible for double data by Jio for a maximum of four recharges of Rs 198 or above Jio prepaid plan.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) made debut in India last month. The entry-level phone is priced at Rs 8,190 and comes in three colour options – Gold, Black, and Pink. Users can access the Samsung Mall feature on the Galaxy J2 (2018), which lets users find best matching deal for a product they’ve pointed their smartphone camera at.

Samsung Galaxy J2 specifications include, a 5-inch qHD Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, microSD support (up to 256GB), an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing shooter, and a 2600mAh battery. Connectivity options of this 4G VoLTE-enabled device includes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2.

Samsung J7 Duo with dual rear cameras is priced at Rs 16,990. The phone was made available in the India market starting April 12 in Black and Gold colour variants. Samsung J7 Duo ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. It supports the Face Unlock feature as well as App Pair that lets users work on two apps simultaneously.

Samsung J7 Duo gets a a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. It sports dual 13MP+5MP camera setup at the back, while the front shooter is 8MP. Both the cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Other features of the camera include Live Focus and Background Blur Shape. The phone is powered by the company’s Exynos 7 series Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Galaxy J7 Duo packs a 3,000 mAh battery.

