Reliance Jio 4G rates revised from Diwali; prepaid now start Rs 52 a week, postpaid Rs 309

Reliance Jio will update its plans from October 19, 2017 doing away with most of the initial tariffs. The new rates are a bit more expensive than what has been running as part of its initial offer.

While it has two effective plans for postpaid Jio Prime customers — Rs 309 with 60GB monthly data and Rs 509 with 120GB monthly data– now there will five different plans. The Rs 309 plan will offer 30GB a month with a daily cap of 1GB. At Rs 409, users will get 20GB a month with no daily cap. At Rs 509, the monthly limit will be 60GB but with a 2GB daily limit. At Rs 799, the monthly cap goes up to 90GB with 3GB daily. At Rs 999, users will get 60GB of data but with no daily caps.

When it comes to pre-paid, there will now be nine different plans with validity ranging from a week to a year. While the cheapest plan will be at Rs 52 for seven days with 1.05GB of data, the costliest will be a Rs 4,999 package with 350GB of data for 360 days. The cheapest monthly plan will be Rs 149 for 28 days with 4.2GB but capped at 0.15GB a day.

The most value for money plant is at Rs 459, offering 84GB over 84 days with a 1GB daily cap. Heavy data users can opt for the Rs 509 plan which gives a 2GB daily limit with 98GB over 49 days. There is also a Rs 399 plan with 70 days validity and 1GB daily cap. With all the daily limits, the speed will drop to 64Kbps after the quota is over. There are two plans with no daily limits. The Rs 999 packs

There are two plans with no daily limits. The Rs 999 packs offers 60GB over 90 days, while the Rs 1999 packs offers 125GB over 180 days. This is ideal for those who don’t use their Jio connection on a daily basis. The rates are valid only for those on a Jio Prime Membership.

