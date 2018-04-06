Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro on sale for Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Here’s how to get, launch offers, etc

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro are available on sale for Mi Fan Festival, which will be hosted till April 6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro are available on sale for Mi Fan Festival, which will be hosted till April 6.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro are available on sale on Mi.com, where the company is hosting its Mi Fan festival till April 6. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A can also be bought on Mi.com. Notably, Redmi is available on Amazon as well as Amazon, while Redmi 5A sale is also live on Flipkart. During the Mi Fan Festival, SBI credit card users can avail 5 per cent discount on purchases. Several offers from Goibibo is listed as well including Rs 600 off on domestic flights, Rs 2,000 off on international flights and 20 per cent off on domestic hotel bookings.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will get a pair of Mi Earphones for free. Reliance Jio is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 as well as up to 4.5TB extra data on purchase of Redmi Note 5 or Redmi Note 5 Pro. The 4GB RAM model of Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, while its 6GB RAM model costs Rs 16,999. Both the variants come with 64GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version of Redmi Note 5 costs Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A: Price in India and offers

Xiaomi Redmi 5 users will get 90 per cent off on Kindle eBooks. Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,200 instant cashback offer is applicable for Redmi 5 as well. Additionally, buyers will get 100GB extra data for free. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7,999 for the entry-level model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The 3GB RAM +32GB storage will cost Rs 8,999, and the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999. Xiaomi Redmi 5A costs Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: At Rs 9,999, the new budget smartphone to beat

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specifications and features

Specifications of Redmi Note 5 are 5.99-inches FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with selfie-light and a 4000 mAh battery. Redmi Note 5 Pro is the company’s most expensive Redmi phone in India till date. Specifications of the device are 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear camera with 12MP+5MP sensors and 20MP front camera and 4000 mAh battery. The Pro smartphone also has a facial recognition feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications are: 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with LED flash and a 3300 mAh battery. Redmi 5 runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9. All three storage versions support expandable storage at 128GB via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A gets a 5-inch HD display and the phone sports a metal unibody design. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 processor and a microSD card slot is given to expand the internal storage (up to 128GB). The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 5A offers a 13MP rear facing camera with LED flash. The front shooter is a 5MP one. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

