Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite: Top mobiles under Rs 15,000 with 18:9 display

A Full View display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 has become common across smartphones in different price segments. While the design was at first limited to premium smartphones around a year back, it is now being used in budget devices these days as well. In fact, you can get smartphones with a tall display for as low as Rs 8,000. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, LG Q6 and Honor 7X are a few devices in the sub-Rs 15,000 category that offer a Full View display. The devices come with a near bezel-less screen with extremely thin bezels on top and bottom.

To accommodate a Full View display, most smartphone makers have done away with home button and also moved fingerprint sensor at the back. Top premium phones that come with the design include Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, etc. Let us take a look at top budget smartphones that you buy with a tall display:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch 18:9 Full screen display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). The successor to Redmi Note 4 is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It can be bought starting at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. Xiaomi is sticking to flash sale model for Redmi Note 5 and it is available on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 5 is available via third-party retail stores as well, though you will have to pay Rs 500 extra while buying it offline. Redmi Note 5 is currently one of the best budget options to consider thanks to its long-lasting battery and top-notch performance. It gets an improved 12MP rear camera, when compared to its predecessor, while the front shooter is a 5MP one with selfie-light.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has the same 5.99-inch Full screen display as the Redmi Note 5. The screen has a FHD+ resolution with 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 403 ppi. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM version is priced at Rs 13,999, though you’ll have to pay slightly higher for 6GB RAM option, which is available at Rs 16,999. Powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, the smartphone features 64GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The Pro version offers dual rear cameras with single tone flash and a 20MP selfie shooter with selfie-light and f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera has a combination of a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with f/2.0 aperture. Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale usually takes place along with Redmi Note 5 sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. The smartphone is not available offline yet. Redmi Note 5 Pro is also the successor to Redmi Note 4. It stands out for the better processor, improved camera with newer features and the tall display.

Honor 9 Lite: Price in India, Specifications

Honor 9 Lite price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option. The higher-end 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999. The smartphone gets a 5.65-inch 18:9 FullView display with FHD+ resolution. Honor 9 Lite has a double-sided 2.5D glass body design that looks more glamorous than most phones in this price range. Another unique feature is its quad cameras – two at the back and two on the front – in Honor 9 Lite. The phone features a 13MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP wide-aperture mode on the rear. The front also has a combination of 13MP+2MP sensors with support for Portrait mode.

Honor 9 Lite is powered by Kirin 659 processor with support for expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It runs the company’s EMUI 8.0 OS, which is based on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone has also started receiving the company’s Face Unlock feature via an over-the-air (OTA) update. It is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery, which gives you day’s worth of life on light to moderate usage.

Honor 7X: Price in India, Specifications

Honor 7X features a slightly bigger 5.93-inch display compared to Honor 9 Lite. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and FHD+ resolution. Honor 7X comes with 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras with PDAF, where the secondary lens has wide-aperture mode. The front camera is 8MP. Both the front and rear camera support Portrait shots. Honor 7x runs an Octa-core Kirin 650 processor 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. It is priced starting at Rs 12,999 for 32GB storage version, while the 64GB storage option is priced at 15,999.

Honor 7X users can access Face Unlock features as well as AR Lens for front camera with the latest update. The smartphone is still on Android 7.0 Nougat, which can be a point of complain for some users. Honor 7X is backed by a 3,340mAh battery that will easily last a day with moderate to heavy usage, though the power-saving mode is a good option.

LG Q6: Price in India, Specifications

LG Q6 is another budget smartphone that comes with a FullVision or 18:9 aspect ratio display. Priced at Rs 14,990, the LG Q6 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. LG Q6 is a much more compact and easy-to-use device compared to other 5.5-inch smartphones out there in the market. The phone sports a plastic back, which is glossy and a metal frame on the sides.

LG Q6 is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. LG Q6 does not have dual cameras on board, instead it comes with a single 13MP rear sensor. The phone features a 5MP front camera. LG Q6 packs a 3,000mAh battery, which lasts to a full working day with moderate usage.

