Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV 4 sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro go on sale today on Mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart LED TV 4 will also go on sale. Here are the details. In this photo, Redmi Note 5 Pro. Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro go on sale today on Mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart LED TV 4 will also go on sale. Here are the details. In this photo, Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and the new Mi LED Smart TV 4 will go on first sale in India today. The phones and Mi TV will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com and users have to pre-register in order to be eligible for the sale. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 phones will go on sale starting 12 PM and Mi Smart LED TV 4 will go on sale at 2 pm. Xiaomi is also offering instant cashback of Rs 2,200 to Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers in partnership with Reliance Jio along with double data on the network. Here are some details to keep in mind about Redmi Note 5 sale in India.

Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Difference in price

Redmi Note 5 is the more budget option this time, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro has one variant which will cost more than Rs 15,000. Redmi Note 5 starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version will cost Rs 11,999. There is no 2GB RAM option in the Redmi Note series this time. The newer Redmi Note 5 Pro, which has dual rear cameras and a newer faster processor, will start at a price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB and the 6GB RAM/64GB storage option will cost Rs 16,999. Xiaomi is also introducing a new ‘Lake Blue’ version at the time of launch with the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The four colour options being offered are: Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue.

Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Difference in specifications, features

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro come with some major differences in terms of specifications. However, both Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have a similar 5.99-inches display with ultra-thin bezels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Still Xiaomi has not completed eliminated the bezels on the sides, though there are buttons on the front and instead both phones have in-screen display. Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro come with FHD+ resolution which is 2160 x 1080 pixels and given the taller display, there’s more viewing space for videos, games, etc.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 have a similar 5.99-inches 18:9 display. Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 have a similar 5.99-inches 18:9 display.

Redmi Note 5 sticks with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor as the previous Redmi Note 4 series. However, the camera is now 12MP with Xiaomi promising improvements on low-light performance and a bigger image sensor, while the front camera which is still 5MP now has LED flash. The battery is 4000 mAh on the Redmi Note 5.

In contrast, Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is an octa-core one and much faster than the previous series. Xiaomi is also introducing a 6GB RAM option in the Redmi series for the first time with this phone. The camera on the back has two sensors: 12MP+5MP and Xiaomi is using two RGB sensors for the phone. The front camera is also improved at 20MP with selfie flash option. Xiaomi will also add face recognition for unlocking the device in March 2018 via an OTA update. Battery on the Pro variant is also 4000 mAh.

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a dual rear camera on board which is 12MP+5MP. Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a dual rear camera on board which is 12MP+5MP.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro: Fast charging, Android version

Both Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are not on Android Oreo. The phones come with MIUI 9 on Android Nougat 7.1.1, which users should keep in mind. There’s no word on when the Oreo update will roll out. Also the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will ship with standard 5V/2A chargers and there is no fast-charging support as well.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro: Reliance Jio’s cashback offer

Both the Xiaomi phones are eligible for Rs 2,200 instant cashback by Reliance Jio. Customers will have to activate their new Redmi phones with a Jio recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 to claim this and it will only be offer in the MyJio app. However, the cashback will be offered as 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, so keep this in mind. Users can also avail double data offer which will give them a maximum 4.5TB 4G data, though only on the first three recharges. Recharges have to be of Rs 198 and higher plans to claims this.

Mi Smart LED TV 4 is also going on sale today on Flipkart and Mi.com. Mi Smart LED TV 4 is also going on sale today on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4: Price, specifications and features

Mi Smart LED TV 4 is also going on sale today on Flipkart and Mi.com at 2pm. The Mi Smart LED TV 4 is priced at Rs 39,999 and comes in 55-inches size and Xiaomi says this is as thin as a coin. The Mi TV 4 is only 4.9mm in thickness and comes with 4K HDR 10 support.

The Mi LED display has thin bezels and Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio quality support. Xiaomi has included 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports (3.0 +2.0). This smart TV is powered by Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor along with a Mali T830 GPU; comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4 also has dual-band WiFi (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 4.0.

For software, Xiaomi has introduced its own PatchWall OS on Mi Smart LED TV 4, but there is no content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video yet. The focus is more on regional content with Hungama, Hotstar, Voot, and other Indian OTT content providers on board. Xiaomi’s Smart TV will not have app, but rather show content cards based on categories. Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV also comes with a remote which the company says can be used to control the regular cable set-top-boxes as well. YouTube content is also shown on the Mi LED TV 4.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd