Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro open for pre-orders on Mi.com from April 13. Here are details. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro open for pre-orders on Mi.com from April 13. Here are details.

Redmi Note 5 Pro from Xiaomi will be available for pre-orders from Mi.com from April 13. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is currently available only via flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com. The company was even forced to suspend cash-on-delivery as an option during the flash sales in order to stop resale of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, for which it claims to have seen an increased demand.

Redmi Note 5 Pro’s pre-order option will begin from April 13 at 12 pm on Mi.com, which is Xiaomi’s own e-commerce platform. The company is offering cash on delivery as an option for those who choose to pre-order Redmi Note 5 Pro on the platform. It will also offer free delivery for those who buy the phone from the website.

Redmi Note 5 Pro’s price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB version is priced at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold colour options. On Flipkart, it looks like Redmi Note 5 Pro will continue to be made available via weekly flash sales.

The phone will come with some launch offers for users as well. It comes with 3-month subscription of Hungama Music for free. There’s also a Reliance Jio offer of Rs 2200 Instant cashback with up to 4.5 TB data on the Jio network. Users can register for Jio SIM Free Home Delivery, and call on 1800 200 2002 to avail this offer. Using the promocode: JioRedmiNote5, they can claim this offer.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Users who claim the Jio offer should note that the cashback will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each. These will be listed in the MyJio App of an eligible subscriber upon performing a recharge of Rs 198 or above. The cashback vouchers will be valid till May 31, 2022, according to the terms and conditions listed on the website.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specifications, Features

Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio, though it is not entirely bezel-less. Xiaomi has opted for in-screen buttons with the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro thanks to the taller 18:9 aspect ratio display. Processor on the Redmi Note 5 Pro is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 one, compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor on the regular Redmi Note 5.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is also the first Redmi phone to sport a dual rear camera for the Indian market. It has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with the company using two RGB sensors. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash. Battery on Redmi Note 5 Pro is 4000 mAh. The phone runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9 on top. Xiaomi has also rolled out facial recognition feature on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The front and rear camera both support Portrait mode in the camera app.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd