Redmi Note 5 leaked: Is this what Xiaomi’s next smartphone will look like?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be radically different from the Redmi Note 4, featuring a bezel-less display and a dual-camera setup. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be radically different from the Redmi Note 4, featuring a bezel-less display and a dual-camera setup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been subject of many rumours and leaks for a while. Now, a handful of pictures have surfaced on Chinese social media platform Weibo via MyFixGuide claiming to show the successor to the Redmi Note 4. The images apparently reveal the Redmi Note 5 prototype in the wild, featuring a bezel-less design and a dual-camera setup on the back.

The phone’s design is rather different from the processor, which featured thick bezels over the top and bottom of the display. In contract, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 appears to have a 6-inch 18:9 display, making the phone significantly taller without increasing the actual size of the device. This would be for the first we are hearing that Xiaomi is planning to drastically change the design of the phone in the mid-end segment.

The images also show the rear side of the phone, featuring two cameras alongside a fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 4 features a single camera on the back, although there remains a possibility to see a dual-camera setup on the Redmi Note 5. The company’s Mi A1 does come with two cameras on the rear, though the phone is priced at Rs 14,999.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Besides the regular model, there would be another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will be backed by a 4000mAh battery that can be charged via a Type-C port.

Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to cost 999 Yuan (or approx Rs 9849) for the base variant, whereas the another model with 4GB RAM/64GB will be priced at 1299 Yuan (or approx Rs 12, 807). The Chinese company launched the Redmi Note 4 in India in January this year. It has been the company’s most successful smartphone in India till date. The phone costs Rs 9,999 in India for the base variant, while the top-end model will set you back by Rs 12,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd