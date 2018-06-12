Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected features, price

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus Launch Live: Xiaomi is getting to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus in China. (Source: Bloomberg) Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus Launch Live: Xiaomi is getting to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus in China. (Source: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 will launch in China today. Xiaomi is hosting a launch event at 2 pm China Standard Time which is 11.30 am Indian Standard Time. Xiaomi is expected to launch three Redmi 6 phones. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, which could be a budget variant and Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus as some reports are calling it. Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin also shared a poster for the launch event on his Weibo page, which indicates Redmi 6 series is on the way today.

The Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro could sport a notch design on the front with a dual-rear camera. However, other reports have claimed Redmi 6 Pro will actually be the Mi A2 Lite or Mi A2 when it is revealed. A smartphone with a notched display was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, which sparked the interest in Redmi 6 series.

The Redmi 6 series succeed last year’s Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus phones. Redmi 5 was launched as Redmi Note 5 in INdia. Redmi 6 will offer improved performance and dual-rear cameras, according to the company’s teaser posters. The new Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus will likely be powered by MIUI 10 on Android Oreo, given Xiaomi has already released its new software. Based on the poster image though Redmi 6 will likely have a regular 16:9 display without the reduced bezel design.