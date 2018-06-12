Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
Live now

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected features, price

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus Launch Live Updates: Here is a look at expected price, specifications of the Redmi 6 series.

Written by Meghna Dutta , Shruti Dhapola | Updated: June 12, 2018 10:11:23 am
Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Plus Live updates, Redmi 6 specifications, Redmi 6 features, Redmi 6 sale, Redmi 6 price in India, Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus Launch Live: Xiaomi is getting to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus in China. (Source: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 will launch in China today. Xiaomi is hosting a launch event at 2 pm China Standard Time which is 11.30 am Indian Standard Time. Xiaomi is expected to launch three Redmi 6 phones. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, which could be a budget variant and Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus as some reports are calling it. Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin also shared a poster for the launch event on his Weibo page, which indicates Redmi 6 series is on the way today.

The Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro could sport a notch design on the front with a dual-rear camera. However, other reports have claimed Redmi 6 Pro will actually be the Mi A2 Lite or Mi A2 when it is revealed. A smartphone with a notched display was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, which sparked the interest in Redmi 6 series.

The Redmi 6 series succeed last year’s Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus phones. Redmi 5 was launched as Redmi Note 5 in INdia. Redmi 6 will offer improved performance and dual-rear cameras, according to the company’s teaser posters. The new Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus will likely be powered by MIUI 10 on Android Oreo, given Xiaomi has already released its new software. Based on the poster image though Redmi 6 will likely have a regular 16:9 display without the reduced bezel design.

Live Blog

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus/Redmi 6 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, features

10:11 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6 Plus likely to feature a notch-style display

Reports suggest that the Redmi 6 Plus could feature a notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to have a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen and dual camera setup at the back. Rumours reveal that the phone might have a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The Redmi 6 Plus could pack a big 4000mAh battery.

09:56 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Redmi 6 teaser posted on Weibo

Xiaomi president Lin Bin unveils Redmi 6 poster on Weibo. The poster reveals the phone featuring a tall display with thick bezels.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A or Redmi 6 Pro are the three new phones expected from Xiaomi. The Redmi 6 will likely have a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage. The device measures 147.46 × 71.49 × 8.3mm and weighs 146 grams, according to a TENAA listing.

Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus will reportedly feature dual rear 12MP+8MP rear cameras and 5MP front cameras. The Redmi 6 Plus smartphone could sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core CPU, though the processor is not specified. The phone is expected to have a 4,000mAh battery.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd