Red Hydrogen One is world’s first phone with holographic display: Key specifications and features

Camera maker Red has announced its first smartphone called Hydrogen One. According to the company, Hydrogen One is the world’s first ‘holographic media machine, in your pocket.’ The smartphone gets a 5.7-inch Hydrogen holographic display with nanotechnology. It supports various content types like 2D, holographic RED Hydrogen 4-View (H4V), 3D, artificial reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) as well as interactive games. The company claims no glasses or headsets are needed to enjoy content on Red Hydrogen One.

Red Hydrogen One runs Android with several additional features like H3O algorithm. “Embedded in the OS is a proprietary H3O algorithm that converts stereo sound into expansive multi-dimensional audio. Think 5.1 on your headphones. The perfect match for holographic H4V or just listening to your favourite tunes,” read company’s blog post.

Red Hydrogen One will come with support for Red’s camera program as well. Additionally, Red channel will give users access to 4-View holographic content, and ability to create and upload .h4v content. People will be able to convert 3D to .h4v, download or stream movies, and access to games, apps, and more.

Red Hydrogen One uses a USB Type-C charging port, and supports expandable storage via a microSD card. Hydrogen One will also feature a 3.5mm headset jack. The company is bundling a ‘special small token’ for people who order early. However, it is unclear what the token is at this moment. As per Red’s post, additional modules won’t be available immediately after the smartphone launches.

Red Hydrogen One comes in two variants – Titanium and Aluminum – priced at $1,595 ( Rs 1,02,972 approx) and $1,195 (Rs 77,148 approx) respectively. The smartphone is up for pre-orders, with shipping expected to begin in Q1 2018 in the US. There’s no word on whether Red Hydrogen One will be available in other markets.

