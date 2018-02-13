Record 87.9 million mobile phones shipped to India in Q4 2017: CMR Report

The estimates by the research firm show that Samsung remained the overall leader for 2017 with 21 per cent market share, followed by iTel and Xiaomi with 9 per cent market share each. (File Photo) The estimates by the research firm show that Samsung remained the overall leader for 2017 with 21 per cent market share, followed by iTel and Xiaomi with 9 per cent market share each. (File Photo)

Indian market witnessed a record mobile phone shipment of 87.9 million units in October-December 2017, says a CyberMedia Research report. “Mobile handset vendors shipped 88 million mobile handset units in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the entire year, mobile handset vendors have shipped around 287 million mobile handset units in India,” the CMR report said.

The estimates by the research firm show that Samsung remained the overall leader for 2017 with 21 per cent market

share, followed by iTel and Xiaomi with 9 per cent market share each. During the quarter, Reliance Jio’s LYF topped in the feature phone segment with 27 per cent share. It was followed by Samsung with 14 per cent share, Micromax 9 per cent, iTel 8 per cent and Lava 6 per cent share.

Xiaomi led the smartphone segment with 25 per cent share. It was followed by Samsung with 21 per cent share, Lenovo 9 per cent, Vivo and Oppo 6 per cent each. In the premium segment, priced between Rs 26,000 to Rs 50,000 a unit, Apple led market with 48 per cent share, followed by OnePlus with 23 per cent and Samsung with 10 per cent share, as per the report.

In the super-premium category, priced above Rs 50,000 a unit, Apple garnered 73 per cent market share, Samsung 20 per cent and Google around 7 per cent share. Xiaomi led affordable smartphone segment with 25 per cent share, followed by Samsung with 16 per cent share and Lava with 9 per cent share.

In terms of year-on-year growth, Xiaomi recorded 317 per cent jump in unit shipments. It was followed by iTel that saw 217 per cent growth, LYF 156 per cent, Vivo 116 per cent and Oppo 87 per cent. Growth of HTC declined by 79 per cent, Asus 66 per cent, Intex and Videocon 59 per cent each and Gionee shipment declined by 46 per cent.

“In fourth quarter of 2017, overall 4G handset market grew by 19 per cent, 4G smartphones declined by 17 per cent,

while 4G feature phones grew by 546 per cent, 2G feature phones grew by 5 per cent and 3G smartphones declined by 71 per cent on a small base,” the report said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App