Realme phone with 90Hz display on its way, could be Realme XT Pro

Realme has announced to launch a smartphone which will have a screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The company’s product manager Wang Derek posted on Weibo to confirm that Realme’s 90Hz display smartphone is not far away.

Advertising

In the post, Derek did not reveal any specifications of the said device but revealed that it will be cheaper than the OnePlus 7. His post quoted a report, which said that the new OnePlus phone will have a 90Hz screen and it will be cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Smartphones with 90Hz display aren’t a new thing but they were exclusive to gaming phones untill the OnePlus 7 Pro brought the technology to consumer smartphones. And looks like the trend of higher refresh rate screens is only going to get stronger as a number of smartphone manufacturers have revealed their plans for such screens in their upcoming smartphones.

The Realme smartphone with 90Hz screen could be the rumoured Realme XT Pro, which is said to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on top. The smartphone is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Advertising

Also read | Realme XT Pro leaked with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 730G processor

The Realme XT Pro is said to carry a 32MP selfie shooter and a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone is also expected to feature NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.