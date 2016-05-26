Reach Mobiles announces Cogent+ smartphone exclusively on ShopClues at Rs 2,999

Reach Mobiles’ Cogent+ is the easiest entry point to a 3G-enabled smartphone at a price point of Rs 3,000

Reach Mobiles has announced its latest smartphone, Cogent+ exclusively on ShopClues. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 2,999 and supports 3G network.

Reach Mobiles’ Cogent+ features a 4-inch display with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 and is backed by a 2000mAh non-removable battery. Reach Mobiles’ Cogent+ is 9.7mm thick and weighs 110 grams.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Sharma, Director – Categories, Shopclues.com said, “By exclusively launching devices from Reach on our marketplace, we are not only helping shoppers access great specs at an attractive price point but are also giving them the assurance of our immaculate purchase experience along with reliable logistics and delivery.”

Under the hood of Cogent+ is a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB expandable storage. Reach Mobiles Cogent+ comes with a 3.2MP primary camera and 1.3MP secondary camera.

Reach Mobiles’ Cogent+ could be seen as the most easiest entry point to a 3G-enabled smartphone at a price point of Rs 3,000.

