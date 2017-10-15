Special Coverage

Razer smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on GFXBench

Razer Phone which is pitched for "hardcore gamers" has popped up on GFXBench, ahead of its launch on November 1.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2017 4:03 pm
Razer phone, Razer smartphone Razer gaming phone, Razer gaming smartphone, Razer phone GFXBench, Razer phone November 1 release, Razer phone launch, OnePlus 5, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8 Razer’s first-ever smartphone will target “hardcore-gamers” when it arrives on November 1.
Related News

Looks like there is no stopping the news concerning Razer’s first-ever smartphone. The phone which is pitched for “hardcore gamers” has popped up on GFXBench, ahead of its launch on November 1. It’s appearance on GFXBench gives us a good idea what the specifications are going to be like on the high-end gaming phone.

PhoneRadar first spotted the listing of a “Razer Phone” (it has since been removed) on GFXBench. According to the listing, the upcoming premium phone will sport a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.  The phone will feature a 2K display, but not a bezel-less design like the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8. The listing further reveals the phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, a 12MP single camera lens on the back, and 8MP front camera.

The leaked specifications are impressive to say the least, and can be compared with the likes of OnePlus 5 – the current favorite among the geek crowd. This would obviously fit in with Razer’s desire to develop a really powerful gaming smartphone. Not to a surprise, Gaming peripheral and laptop maker has already announced it has something to unveil on next month. It posted a teaser on Twitter that shows a man holding a phone-like device in his hands. The tweet has the following tagline: “Watch for us biggest unveiling…”, following a link to watch the event’s livestream.

It’s no hidden secret that Razer is keen to make a gaming-focused phone. Bloomberg in July reported that Razer will launch a smartphone made for gamers in mind following its acquisition of Nextbit. Then, CEO Ming-Liang Tan confirmed the news of the existence of a gaming-focused phone to CNBC in September. There’s no word about when the phone will be available for sale and much it cost. Suffice to say, a Razer Phone won’t come cheap. It is expected to cost upwards of $699 (or approx Rs 45,205).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 15: Latest News