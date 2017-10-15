Razer smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on GFXBench

Razer’s first-ever smartphone will target “hardcore-gamers” when it arrives on November 1. Razer’s first-ever smartphone will target “hardcore-gamers” when it arrives on November 1.

Looks like there is no stopping the news concerning Razer’s first-ever smartphone. The phone which is pitched for “hardcore gamers” has popped up on GFXBench, ahead of its launch on November 1. It’s appearance on GFXBench gives us a good idea what the specifications are going to be like on the high-end gaming phone.

PhoneRadar first spotted the listing of a “Razer Phone” (it has since been removed) on GFXBench. According to the listing, the upcoming premium phone will sport a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The phone will feature a 2K display, but not a bezel-less design like the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8. The listing further reveals the phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, a 12MP single camera lens on the back, and 8MP front camera.

The leaked specifications are impressive to say the least, and can be compared with the likes of OnePlus 5 – the current favorite among the geek crowd. This would obviously fit in with Razer’s desire to develop a really powerful gaming smartphone. Not to a surprise, Gaming peripheral and laptop maker has already announced it has something to unveil on next month. It posted a teaser on Twitter that shows a man holding a phone-like device in his hands. The tweet has the following tagline: “Watch for us biggest unveiling…”, following a link to watch the event’s livestream.

It’s no hidden secret that Razer is keen to make a gaming-focused phone. Bloomberg in July reported that Razer will launch a smartphone made for gamers in mind following its acquisition of Nextbit. Then, CEO Ming-Liang Tan confirmed the news of the existence of a gaming-focused phone to CNBC in September. There’s no word about when the phone will be available for sale and much it cost. Suffice to say, a Razer Phone won’t come cheap. It is expected to cost upwards of $699 (or approx Rs 45,205).

