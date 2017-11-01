Razer Phone specifications leaked ahead of launch, likely to feature 8GB RAM, 120Hz display

Razer is making a smartphone for hardcore mobile gamers. (Image credit: Razer) Razer is making a smartphone for hardcore mobile gamers. (Image credit: Razer)

Razer plans to launch its first smartphone on November 1, but it appears that the device has made an early appearance. According to a UK retailer 3G, the upcoming Razer Phone is going to be a high-end device when it comes to the specifications. Gaming peripheral brand will debut the phone for the first time in London later today.

The retailer listing (now deleted) reveals the phone will sport a 5.7-inch IGZO display. The panel will have a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Apple iPad Pro 10.5. A refresh rate is important for gaming and thus it makes complete sense to focus on smooth performance and frame rates. It will also come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and THX-certified dual-frontal speakers.

Akin to the iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8, Razer Phone will include a dual-camera setup on the rear. It will have a dual 12MP and 13MP wide angle/zoom camera, and a 4000mAh battery inside. It will likely to run on Android mobile platform. All these leaked specifications suggest the phone is squarely aimed at hardcore mobile gamers.

Razer is making a smartphone, and it’s no hidden secret anymore. Bloomberg reported in July that Razer will launch a smartphone made for gamers following its acquisition of Nextbit earlier this year. Then, CEO Ming-Ling Tan in an interview to CNBC confirmed the arrival of the gaming smartphone later this year. The phone has been leaked on several occasions, and it appears to have a lot of design influence from Nextbit Robin. Evidently, the phone will likely to feature the bright green colour Razer Snake logo on the back.

There’s still a lot of things we don’t know about the phone, including its price and availability. It would be interesting to see a smartphone made for gamers in mind.

