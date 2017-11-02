Razer Phone with 8GB RAM, 120Hz display launched, targets hardcore mobile gamers

Razer Phone is first of its kind Android smartphone, targeted at hardcore mobile gamers Razer Phone is first of its kind Android smartphone, targeted at hardcore mobile gamers

Razer launched its first smartphone, the Razer Phone, and it’s clearly aimed at hardcore mobile gamers. The phone’s on-board speakers and the screen are two of its most apparent features. Razer Phone will be available on November 17 in the US for $700 (or approx Rs 45,220). That’s a lot cheaper when compared to the likes of Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Targeted at the niche community of serious mobile gamers, Razer Phone is first of its kind Android smartphone. The phone comes with sharp edges and think display bezels. The company says the Razer Phone is designed to work best in the landscape mode. Audio quality is certainly an important factor when you consider a gaming-focused phone. The device’s audio comes with Dolby Atmos technology, and it has also got THX certification. Razer Phone also includes stereo front-facing speakers. To get the best possible audio experience, each speakers comes with its own dedicated amp. The speakers are positioned in such a way that you can hold the phone in the landscape mode without blocking the sound.

Another highlight of the Razer Phone is its screen. It has a 5.7-inch Sharp IGZO display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It’s the first phone to feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The increased refresh rate means no motion blur, or shuttering. Razer Phone also features a Snapdragon 835 processor that’s been available in a number of flagship phones released in this year, but it includes 8GB RAM to run high profile games on the device. The high-end phone also features a 4000mAh battery, and 64GB expandable internal storage.

Unfortunately, the device doesn’t include a 3.5mm headphone jack. Razer Phone offers two 12MP shooters on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front. A fingerprint on the power button, which is located on the right hand side of the phone. Razer Phone is running on Android 7.1 Nougat, but Oreo will be pushed for the device in the coming months.

Similar to the company’s high-end laptops, the phone is made out of CNC aluminum. Razer’s iconic tri-snake logo is embossed on the back. If you look closely, Razer Phone might mimic the cloud-based Nextbit Robin, which was launched in 2016. It shouldn’t come as a big surprise, since Razer acquired the start-up earlier this year.

Razer tries to emphasis more on a mobile gaming niche where Sony’s Xperia Play failed to make a mark. At the moment, Razer’s first attempt at making a smartphone doesn’t look to target the mass market crowd.

