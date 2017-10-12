Razer could launch a gaming-centric smartphone on November 1

Razer could be developing a high-end smartphone catering to gamers. (Image credit: Razer/Twitter) Razer could be developing a high-end smartphone catering to gamers. (Image credit: Razer/Twitter)

Razer has sparked rumours of getting into the smartphone space. The company is teasing an event for November 1, which could mark the debut of its first-ever smartphone. Razer posted a teaser on Twitter that shows a man holding a smartphone-like device in his hands. The tweet has the following tagline: “Watch for our biggest unveiling…”, followed by a link to watch the event’s livestream that’s being hosted next month.

The company has been hinting at the arrival of its first-ever smartphone for quite a while now. While we still don’t much about the mysterious-smartphone, it is certain that the device will target the gaming crowd. The device is said to focus on display, sound quality, and performance.

In July, a Bloomberg report said that Razer will launch a smartphone for gamers following its acquisition of Nextbit earlier this year. Later, CEO Ming-Liang Tan confirmed the existence of a smartphone in an interview to CNBC. Then, a tweet made by Tim Moss, the head of Razer’s mobile division, saw Moss and Tan standing together. A closer look at the photograph reveals a Razer-branded smartphone in Moss’s pocket. Evidently, the upcoming phone will have the bright coloured Razer Snake logo.

Razer is a popular computer and peripherals maker, but the company has been trying hard to enter the smartphone market. Nextbit’s acquisition will surely help the company to create a unique smartphone. And given Razer’s expertise in creating gaming devices (including high-end laptops), the phone should appeal to “hardcore gamers”.

Razer is relatively unknown outside the gaming community, but the launch of a smartphone could help the company in creating new fans.

