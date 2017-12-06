Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 announced, likely to power Xiaomi’s Mi 7 flagship smartphone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is likely to feature in the high-end smartphones of 2018. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is likely to feature in the high-end smartphones of 2018.

At its annual tech summit in Hawaii, Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 845 – the company’s next-generation mobile chipset. The new mobile chipset is likely to feature in the high-end smartphones due in 2018 from likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Google, among others. The Snapdragon 845 is a direct successor to the Snapdragon 835, and it will likely to bring a number of improvements like better performance, power efficiency, and improved security.

As with previous Snapdragon chipsets, the new flagship Snapdragon 845 mobile platform will be manufactured on Samsung’s Foundry lines. Both companies jointly announced the news at the ongoing Snapdragon summit. It will be produced with 10nm process, just like the Snapdragon 835. The South Korean major has been one its biggest clients of Qualcomm. Multiple reports suggest Samsung is likely to showcase its flagship Galaxy S9 with the Snapdragon 845 processor at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year.

Samsung isn’t the only smartphone manufacturer showing its support to the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. Xiaomi meanwhile, has plans to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 processor. Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiaomi joined Qualcomm on stage to tease its upcoming premium phone. Though no details were shared, but it would be fair to guess that the phone might be the Mi 7 – the successor to the Mi 6.

Details are thin about the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, though more information will be shared shared on the second day of the summit. We’ll find out more about the Snapdragon 845 SoC in detail later in the day.

