Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, X50 5G modem announced

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 636 mobile chipset, which it claims will bring with it significant improvements across performance, gaming and display. The announcement was made during the company’s 4G/5G summit in Hong Kong.

The latest chipset in the company’s 600 mid-end series, promises 40 per cent increase in device performance over the Snapdragon 630. It comes with the integrated Adreno 509 GPU, which is designed to boost gaming and browsing performance by 10 per cent as compared to the previous generation. The mobile chipset also comes with support for ultra-wide FHD+ displays and Assertive Display. Additionally, it features advanced Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, enabling peak download speeds of 600 Mbps.

“The introduction of the Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform allows OEMs to enjoy a smooth transition from the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms while supporting the deployment of superior functionality and performance to end users,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies.It features the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP, which supports capture of up to 24MP with zero shutter lag while supporting smooth zoom, fast autofocus and true-to-life colors for outstanding image quality, the company said.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 636 mobile chipset is expected to ship to customers from next month. Earlier this year, in May, the chipset giant announced two new members in its 600 mid-end series: Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630.

Last year, Qualcomm said that it was developing its first 5G-enabled modem, the X50. It promised speeds of up to 5gbps, with an expected shipment date in 2018. Now, the company has successfully completed the first trial test of the X50 modem. Qualcomm expects the X50 modem will be ready for the upcoming 5G-ready phones, expected to ship in the first half of 2019.

