Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mid-end chipset announced at MWC Shanghai 2017

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 450 mobile platform during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017. The processor, which is aimed at budget phones, promises to deliver significant improvements across the board over its predecessor 435 chipset. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 is the first in its segment to use the 14nm process.

The Snapdragon 450 biggest highlights come in the form of an improved overall performance and battery life over its predecessor. Compared to the Snapdragon 435, the new mobile processor boasts a 25 per cent increase in compute performance and a 25 per cent increase in graphics performance. The Snapdragon 450 is an octa-core processor, and there is also the ARM A53 CPU.

The Snapdragon 450 mobile platform also results in up to four additional hours of usage time compared to the Snapdragon 435. It consumes up to a 30 per cent reduction in power when gaming, claims Qualcomm. Additionally, the Snapdragon 450 processor cones with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0, which can charge the phone from zero to 80 per cent in about 35 minutes.

“With the Snapdragon 450, users are going to see a dramatically improved level of performance, connectivity, battery life and imaging performance, said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, in a press statement.

The Snapdragon 450 supports a single camera at 21-megapixels. It also comes with a dual rear-camera support, and offers notable improvements over previous generations. So now it can handle a pair of 13-megapixel sensors. Moreover, the Snapdragon 450 can support a Full HD (1080p) video capture and playback at up 60fps. The Snapdragon 450 processor is also the first in the 400-tier to support real-time Bokeh effects.

Qualcomm expects the Snapdragon 450 to be commercially available in the third quarter of 2017. The company also says major smartphone OEMs will start shipping the devices sometime later this year.

