Prices for Apple iPhone X series for 2018 leaked, iPhone X Plus to start at $999: Report

Apple iPhone X series for 2018 has seen quite a few leaks in the past couple of months with reports claiming that the Cupertino-based technology giant will launch three variants this year. Some are referring to the upcoming iPhone as the iPhone 11, but there’s a good chance Apple will stick with the iPhone X name.

The latest report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily website claims the Apple iPhone X for 2018 might be $100 cheaper. The iPhone X came with a price of $999, and the report claims the new 5.8-inch iPhone X will have a $899 starting price. Now, while this might appear as good news, Apple will also offer a $999 iPhone X in 2018; this will be called the iPhone X Plus. There have already been reports of Apple launching a Plus variant of the iPhone X, which will have a 6.5-inch display.There will also be a budget LCD display variant of iPhone X, which will start at $799. The display size will be 6.2-inches.

With the iPhone X in 2017, which was the most expensive variant, Apple also launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, The iPhone 8 started at a price of $699 for the smaller variant and $799 pricing for the Plus. So with 2018, the overall base pricing will likely go up, especially if one compares to the 2017 prices.

The latest report from Economic Daily is in line with what Digitimes reported earlier, which said the new 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will cost around 10 per cent less to manufacture compared to the current-generation iPhone X. The report said this could mean that Apple would sell the iPhone X for 2018 at a lower price.

According to the report, Samsung Display has doubled it OLED production capacity, which is being seen as a sign that it is getting ready for the new iPhone X series. Earlier it was believed Samsung would not restart the OLED production line until the end of June or third quarter, but the production will start in May itself. The monthly output is expected to double to 4 million to 6 million units after June, notes the report.

With OLED mass production, the process is difficult and Samsung remains the biggest supplier for the same. According to the report, the 6.1-inches iPhone X with LCD display, which some are referring to as iPhone X SE 2, will be the cheapest phone for $799.

