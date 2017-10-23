Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in issue reported, Google says its ‘actively investigating’

Google is “actively investigating” claims that the Pixel 2 XL has a screen burn-in issue. The company issued a statement to multiple media houses and said that it is aware of Pixel 2’s screen issue.

Reviews of the Pixel 2 XL have been largely positive, but there’s apparently an issue of a screen burn-in on the device. The issue was first reported by Android Central’s Alex Dobie. According to the reviewer, after a week of use the phone is showing some ghosting where the software navigation bar is. Even though it’s a common issue in OLED displays, but this not something one should expect from a new device. The Verge also reported a similar issue with their Pixel 2 XL review unit.

In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said: “The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report”.

If Google is accepting a screen burn-in issue on the Pixel 2 XL, it confirms a widespread problem. The big question is whether LG has supplied sub-standard 5.99-inch POLED panels to Google. At the moment, the issue is limited to the Pixel 2 XL and not the Pixel 2.

That’s some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

Both phones will hit the Indian market soon. Google Pixel 2 will cost Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant, and Rs 71,000 for the 128GB model. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL costs Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant will set you back by Rs 82,000. The Pixel 2 will be available for sale starting November 1, while the Pixel 2 XL will hit the retail shelves starting November 15.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd