Paytm Mall Independence Day sale is now live: Top deals on iPhone 7, Lenovo K6 Note, and more

Paytm Mall has kicked off Independence Day sale, and it will be live till August 15. The e-commerce site is giving up to 80 per cent off on products plus up to Rs 20,000 cashback. Users can shop for Rs 1,499 to stand a chance to win Apple iPhone 7. Paytm Mall is offering a minimum cashback of Rs 10,000 on Apple MacBook, which will be available during flash sale. Users will get a minimum of 10 per cent cashback on dual SIM phones. Other deals include those on smartphones, laptops, electronics, apparels, and more. Let us take a look at the top offers on smartphones and laptops:

Apple iPhones

Paytm Mall will give up to Rs 10,000 on iPhones. Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) gets 18 per cent off and it can be bought at Rs 49,220 instead of Rs 60,000. The iPhone 7 (128GB) is available at 16 per cent off and the new price is Rs 58,640. It was originally launched at Rs 70,000. Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) gets 15 per cent off, and it is available at Rs 59,400. The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB storage option can be bought at Rs 62,125, instead of Rs 72,000 (14 per cent off).

Apple iPhone SE gets 15 per cent off and it can be bought at Rs 22,990. iPhone 6 (32GB) is listed for Rs 27749, instead of Rs 30,700 (10 per cent off. Apple iPhone 6S 32B in Space Grey and Rose Gold colour options are available at Rs 40294 and Rs 40805 respectively. Apple iPhone 6 (64GB) Silver colour option is available at Rs 40,999 instead of Rs 62,000 (34 per cent off).

Google

Google Pixel (32GB) Very Silver colour option gets 24 per cent off and is now available at Rs 43240 instead of Rs 57000.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB) gets 6 per cent off, and will be available at Rs 16,999 on Paytm Mall. Users will get up to 100GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data on purchase of the device.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) is available at 24 per cent off, and can be bought at Rs 39,400. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is available at Rs 42,850 (25 per cent off). Samsung Galaxy J7 (16GB) will be available at Rs 10,990. Samsung Galaxy On8 (16GB) gets 7 per cent off (now available at Rs 13990).

Samsung A5 (2016) can be bought at Rs 18990 instead of Rs 23500. The smartphone gets 20 per cent off. Samsung A7 (2016) is available at Rs 19400 during the sale (33 per cent off). It was originally launched at Rs 28,900.

Lenovo, Motorola

Lenovo K3 Note can be bought at Rs 9244 instead of Rs 15000 (39 per cent off). Lenovo Vibe Shot (32GB) gets 30 per cent off and is now available at Rs 18990. Lenovo K6 Note (32GB) is available at Rs 12800 (12 per cent off).

Lenovo Z2 Plus (32GB) is available at Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 17,999 (39 per cent off). The 64GB variant of the smartphone can be bought at Rs 12,399 instead of Rs 19,999 (38 per cent off). Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo (32GB) gets 39 per cent off, and can be bought at Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 17,999.

Motorola Moto Z Play (32GB) gets 6 per cent off, and is available at Rs 25,490.

Oppo, Panasonic, Vivo

Panasonic Eluga Note (32GB) can be bought at Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 14990 (30 per cent off). Panasonic Eluga A2 (16GB) gets 16 per cent off and is now available at Rs 8849. Panasonic Eluga I3 (16GB) can be bought at Rs 7490 instead of Rs 9490 (21 per cent off).

Oppo F3 Plus (64GB) gets 13 per cent off and is available at Rs 27,990 instead of Rs 31,990. Oppo F1s (64GB) gets 10 per cent off and is now available at Rs 17,990. Oppo A57 (32GB) can be bought at Rs 14,980. Oppo F3 (64GB) comes at Rs 19990 (5 per cent off).

Vivo V5s (64GB) can be bought at Rs 16,940 instead of Rs 19,990 (15 per cent off). The matte black colour option costs Rs 16,935.

